Myrtle Jean Davis

January 7, 1946 – November 23, 2016

Myrtle Jean Davis was born on January 7, 1946 in San Diego, California to Lee Roy Davis and Laura Davis. Myrtle attended St. Jude Christian Academy and was baptized while enrolled. She then attended San Diego High School where she received her high school diploma. Myrtle began her career at a tender age of 18 when she gained employment with Pacific Bell Telephone Company in San Diego. She faithfully went to work every day while flourishing to excel to a top position with the Company. She remained employed with Pacific Bell for 30 years and completed her career with retirement. Not only was Myrtle a hard-working woman, she was, most importantly to her, a loving mother to her children, sons; Robert, Marcus, Edward, Darryl and daughter; Charlotte. She dedicated herself as an amazing mother to her children as well to her grandsons Joshua and Robbie. Each and everyone who had the privilege to meet Myrtle would not soon forget this woman who demonstrated the definition of class. She had a warming laugh and was full of character to many. Myrtle’s well known hobby was shopping. She loved to shop from high-end department stores to online stores. Even during her most difficult times of health, she would speak of upcoming sales and how she couldn’t wait to hit the stores! Myrtle was called home to be with the Lord God Almighty on November 23, 2016, where she joined her father Lee Roy Davis, mother Laura Davis, daughter Charlotte Dave, son Marcus Dave and grandson Diante Dave. Her family members will continue to cherish her memory, including: son Robert Davis and daughter in law Angela Davis; son Edward Dave; son Darryl Dave; brother Roy Davis; niece Nikki Davis; grandchildren Joshua, Robbie Jr., India, Marshala, Edricka, Edward Jr., Eddisha, Darryl Jr., Marcus, Laeilah; great grandchildren; and a host of family members, loved ones and friends. Myrtle Jean Davis’ many family members and friends will always remember her infectious laugh, warm heart and giving spirit.