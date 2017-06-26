OLA MAE CLAYTON

Ola Mae Clayton January 27, 1930-June 11, 2017

Ola Mae Clayton was born on January 27, 1930 to Jodie Wilson and Zettie Collins. She confessed her belief in Christ at an early age. She married her soul mate, Robert Clayton, on June 9, 1947. She was member of the Upper Room Church in San Diego. Following the closing of the Upper Room Church, Ola Mae and her husband joined Community House of Prayer, pastored by the late Obie Bennett and the late Tommie Bennett. Mother Clayton was an active member at Community House of Prayer. She attended both Sunday services and Bible Studies. She took the time to minister to the young women in the church, and shared her wisdom with all who would listen. Mother Clayton worked as a home manager and caregiver for many years. Her hobbies were knitting, crocheting, and video tapping the church services. Mother Clayton loved children, and would often fill plastic bags with goodies and pass them out to the children in her apartment complex. Mother Clayton was a giver and always found herself helping those who were less fortunate with her time and finances. Mother Clayton was also a praying woman who showed tremendous faith in the face of adversity. Her home was filled with books and DVD’s to keep encouraged to fight the good fight of faith. Ola Mae Clayton was blessed to reach the age of 87.

Ola Mae’s parents, Jodie Wilson and Zettie Collins; her brother, Joe Wilson; and her husband, Robert Clayton all proceeded her in death.

She leaves to celebrate her life daughter Princella Marsh, granddaughters Anddrein Peterson (Henry) and Sharonda Walker; first cousin Rebecca Clayton; great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends as well as her Church Family who loved her dearly.