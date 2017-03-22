Raina Diana Fields

April 12th, 1943 – January 14th, 2017

Raina Diana Fields, 73 of San Diego, CA received her call from the Lord on January 14, 2017 with her children by her side, along with close family and friends. She was born April 12, 1943 in Joplin, Missouri to the late Buletta A. Fowler and Alonzo Rogers. In her early years she was doted on by her 11 Aunts, Uncles and Grandparents. Raina loved school and after graduating from Lincoln High, she followed her Aunt Mary Louise to California to attend San Diego State College on her General Ed. Studies and Early Childhood Education. In 1962 she met and married her husband Jesse V. Fields of the United States Navy, and from that union came four children. While raising her children she wore many hats, and worked various jobs. Raina had a desire to become an entrepreneur and in 1976 she opened up Moma Raina’s Childcare Center. She served several hundred working class and low-income families throughout the city and county. She had a passion for making sure no child went hungry and started the “Breakfast Program”. Every child was treated like a family member and every child was loved and spoiled. Her Childcare center continued until 2010. Raina had a passion for collecting Elephants and Angels. Raina was an only child and being in California without her beloved Mother and family, Raina’s doors were always open and many people came to know her as “Mom”. She treated and cared for many as her own. Everyone who had the pleasure of being in her presence was welcomed with joy by her loving personality. Raina spent the last years in retirement as “Nana”, “Mo-mie”, “Momah” and “GG”. She loved her Grand, Great Grand kids always welcoming their visits. She did charitable works in her community, always with an extra jacket, blanket, and a few small boxes of food that she would give to the homeless. Raina had a heart of God and was the “Matriarch” of the family. She is survived by her 4 children; Raina M. Fields, Sonya Evans, Crystal P. Fields, and Phillip A. Fields. 7 Grand children; Vince M. Fields, Alona D. Harper, Jasimine A. Evans, Diana L. Graves, Walter L. Evans Jr., Raynisha M. Fields, and Cameron A.N. Albritton-Fields; 3 Great-Grandchildren, Addison A. Fields, and the twins, Ethan C. and Evan C. Harper, 2 Uncle’s Sol Fowler of Joplin, and Alfred Fowler of Victorville, Cousins; Dwayne Adams, Freddie Adams, Suretta Adams, Denise and Amber Brown all of Joplin; Bernarene, Jerone and Tzane McKinney of San Diego. Marva and Kizjana of Atlanta. Kathy and Marion Beason of Sacramento. Godson’s; Tzane McKinney and Wayne Lampart Jr.