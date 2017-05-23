ROSETTA HUMPHREY

Rosetta Humphrey Smith September 17,1935-April 30, 2017

Rosetta Humphrey Smith was born to the union of Floyd and Bessie Brown on September 17, 1935 in Newton, Mississippi. Her childhood was spent in Newton where she attended school and learned to play the piano by ear at an early age and without any formal training. Rosetta and her close friend and sister Linda became known as the “Brown sisters,” dedicating their time to the Lord by singing and playing the piano at many churches and on the radio in the Mississippi area, before relocating to San Diego.

Upon starting her new life in San Diego, Rosie began utilizing her talent as a musician at Linda Vista Second Baptist Church in June 18, 1955 under the leadership of Pastor Norman Jackson. After serving for several years at Linda Vista Second Baptist Church, she moved to the newly founded Ebenezer Baptist Church in 1961. In July 1976, Rosie’s brother, Pastor Floyd Brown Jr. founded the God News Missionary Baptist Church.She dedicated well over 70 years in the service for the Lord; playing the piano and singing, bringing joy and laughter to everyone who was in her presence.

During Rosie’s first marriage to Calvin Holt, Sr. she had two children, Janice Rene and Calvin Holt(Little Man). Rosie worked at Daffy Apple Company for 5 years and at Kyocera for 8 years as a lead quality control inspector.

Rosie met Jerry Humphrey and they were married in 1973. They were married and reared a family of four children together, Rosie’s two children along with Jerry’s two children, Renee and Jeneen Humphrey.

She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Janice Rene Lucas;one brother, Pastor Floyd Brown Jr., 3 grandchildren; Calvin Hill, Kimberly Lucas and Jenell Lucas; 6 great grandchildren; Daviyunah Washington, Darius Payton, Andrea Lucas, Lakendrick Wilson, London Lucas, Jay’ceon Lucas and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.