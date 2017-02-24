San Diego, CA —- On Saturday, February 25th, San Diego Mesa College will be holding its annual “Jumpstart”, a free event for students interested in attending Mesa College where they can visit the campus and learn about the school’s programs and services.

“It is such a great opportunity for students who are interested in Mesa because when they come to our campus they get a feel of what our community has to offer through academic support and student services support,” said Victoria Miller, Dean of Student Affairs. “There’s also the encouragement that we’re here as a community to really help provide opportunities for academic success during their journey at Mesa.”

During the day’s festivities, students and their families will “get a feel for a day in the life of a Mesa student” through workshops that highlight the campus’ academic and student support resources, including financial aid and the Honors Program. Students will be able to interact with Peer Navigators, Student Ambassadors and the Associated Student Government. Radio station Z90 will be on hand to play music, and students from the dance department will perform.

Students attending Jumpstart will have their names entered in the opportunity drawing to win one of four $250 scholarships to be applied toward enrollment fees during their first semester at Mesa College. Recipients have to be graduating high school seniors or transferring Continuing Education students to enter, and be present during the drawing of names to win.

Last year, more than 300 prospective students attended Jumpstart, during which there were demonstrations of robotics and a volcano from the science department. Those planning to attend this year’s event are encouraged to register for free online. For more information about Jumpstart, contact Ashanti Hands at ahands@sdccd.edu or (619) 388-2678.

