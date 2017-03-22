​August 8, 1988 – February 10, 2017

Shannel Marie Bryant was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 8, 1988, the only child of Shantel Marie Sanders and Jason Bryant. Shannel and her mother moved to San Diego, California on January 10, 1990 when she was three years old. As a child, Shannel loved to laugh, dance, and practice doing hair and helping people.She loved spending time with her brothers, Jermaine Bryant, D’Artagnan Reed and Javon Bradley. Shannel attended Horton Elementary, Keiler Middle School and Hoover High School. Shannel loved hanging out with her friends and doing hair. After graduating from high school, she attended Remington College specializing in administrative property management. Shannel excelled in customer service and was an excellent employee wherever she was employed. In 2010, Shannel gave birth to her son, Antoine who she affectionately referred to as “Honey Honey”. During a brief time in Texas, Shannel met her partner Draivon Dixon. In 2015, she and Draivon later moved their little family to Chicago. Shannel gave birth to a beautiful daughter, Mariah Marie Dixon (affectionately called “Lady Bug”) on September 7, 2016. On Friday, February 10, at 5:54 p.m., Shannel Marie Bryant passed away. She is now reunited with family who predeceased her, including her father Jason Bryant, paternal grandmother Sarah Bryant and uncle Patrick Bryant. Shannel; is survived by her mother, Shantel Marie Sanders, her mother’s partner, Jessie White; three brothers: Jermaine Bryant, D’Artagnan Reed and Javon Jason Bradley; her partner Draivon Dixon; two young children: son, Antoine Penn and daughter Mariah Marie Dixon; grandparents, Demetra Faye Mondy and Parren Mondy; maternal grandparents, Debra Ann Sanders and Randy Walker; Patricia Harvey, Larry and Rose Nolan; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and faithful friends.