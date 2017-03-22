Sheareleen Goodlow-Corley

December 2, 1941 – February 18, 2017

Sheareleen Goodlow-Corley, was born December 2, 1941 in Galesburg, Illinois to Joseph and Florence Heady-Triplett, who preceded her in death. She was the baby of seven children born to this union. Three brothers, two sisters, one son Anthony Triplett, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren, also who preceded her in death. She attended Galesburg High School and Know College in Galesburg, Illinois where she received a Nursing Degree. Her life was dedicated to Christ at an early age. She was member of Pilgrim Progressive Baptist Church in San Diego, California for 29 years. She was united in marriage to Eugene Goodlow in March of 1959. One child was born to this union. She was employed with General Hospital in Galesburg, Illinois. In 1972 Sheareleen became a foster mother. She felt a calling of giving children her kindness, love and wisdom. Her love was given and shown to children of all ages. Everyone who entered into her life affectionately called her “Grannie”. Her love knew no boundaries of differences; she loved us all the same. No matter when the call came, she was there to answer with a listening ear and words of correction or encouragement. In 1979, she embarked on a new adventure by starting her own janitorial service until she could no longer perform her duties. Sheareleen, took great pride in assisting those who were less fortunate and always had something for someone to eat. Her hobbies were playing cards, cooking, music and talking on the phone with family and friends. Sheareleen was very fun loving, outgoing and there was never a dull moment if you were fortunate to be in her presence. Her kind and gentle spirit will be missed by all those who knew her. On February 18, 2017, Sheareleen Goodlow-Corley departed this life to be with the Lord. She leaves to mourn her passing, daughters, Annette Gatlin and Michelle Corley both of San Diego, California; Cheryl Smith of Oakland, California; Sandra Williams of Tennessee, Yvonne Jackson (Lloyd) of Antioch, California; four sons, Jesse Lewis (Christle) from Sacramento, California, Raymond (Jeff) Goodlow, and Roy Corley of San Diego, California and Timothy Goodlow of Albuquerque, New Mexico; One sister, Lucille Chukes of Galesburg, Illinois; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to celebrate her life.