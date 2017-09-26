Staff Writer

Years ago, when Allen Foreman transitioned out of the U.S. Marine Corps and into civilian life, he struggled to find gainful employment. He knew he needed a new set of skills.

“Everyone wants to enjoy freedom — freedom of choice, freedom to express our ideas, freedom to work toward our dreams,” Foreman says. “Many people are just one answer away from a

breakthrough.”

He decided to study website design and online marketing, and worked for several companies before launching his own business. Soon, he built a client base from across the country, which

included working on a project for television host, Steve Harvey.

Now, with more than 15 years of experience helping clients succeed with online marketing, he’s sharing what he learned with other entrepreneurs and business owners.

On October 21st, he’s hosting a Monetizing the Net conference to bring experts and entrepreneurs together for a series of presentations on best practices for online marketing.

Topics include social media tools, reaching ideal online customers, increasing website visitor traffic, and networking with potential collaborators. Featured panelists include Jacqueline Penhos of Hugs and Bags, Chris Jefferson of AN1 Services,

Genevieve Keller of Cast Shadow Design, Inc., and Dan Harris of Profits Marketing Group.

As the founder of Monetizing the Net, a company which provides a series of books, online workshops and in-person conferences, Foreman offers resources and guidance to entrepreneurs, business leaders and event coordinators who want to “take advantage of the digital revolution.”

He points to the massive shift from retail store shopping to online store shopping waving across the country. According to a report by Fung Global Retail & Technology, an analysis group, this

year the United States suffered a nearly record number of mid-year brick-and-mortar store closing announcements: 5,300.

In order for up-and-coming online businesses to be competitive, Foreman says “it’s time to get some advanced knowledge to ensure you don’t get left behind or crowded out. Sometimes it

takes just one answer to get unstuck.”

The Monetizing the Net conference will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 8110 Aero Drive, San Diego, from 8:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. Registration costs $20 at monetizingthenet.com/conference.