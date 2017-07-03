TERESA MAE HAWKINS MARONEY

Teresa Mae Hawkins Maroney March 7, 1959-June 9, 2017

Teresa Mae Hawkins Maroney passed away peacefully at her home on June 9, 2017, at age 58.

Teresa was born in San Diego, CA to Mandy(Smith) and General Hawkins Sr. on March 7, 1959. Teresa was united in marriage to Edgar Lee Maroney ;he preceded her in death June 17, 2009.

Teresa , also known as Bebe to many, was a loving, smart and humorous woman. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends. Teresa could always be counted on to help others in need. She will be deeply missed by all.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers General Hawkins Jr, Rogers Hawkins, sisters Mary Louis Hawkins and Mary Lee Hawkins.