TERESA MAE HAWKINS MARONEY ReAuna Johnson Jul 3, 2017 California Cremation and Burial Chapel Teresa Mae Hawkins Maroney March 7, 1959-June 9, 2017 Teresa Mae Hawkins Maroney passed away peacefully at her home on June 9, 2017, at age 58. Teresa was born in San Diego, CA to Mandy(Smith) and General Hawkins Sr. on March 7, 1959. Teresawas united in marriage to Edgar Lee Maroney;he preceded her in death June 17, 2009. Teresa, also known as Bebe to many, was a loving, smart and humorous woman. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends. Teresa could always be counted on to help others in need. She will be deeply missed by all. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers General Hawkins Jr, Rogers Hawkins, sisters Mary Louis Hawkins and Mary Lee Hawkins. Teresa is survived by her five children Trina Alilin, Tonya Johnson, Taneisha Maroney, Edgar Maroney III and Jeromy Maroney. Stepdaughters Donna Love and Nicolea Maroney. Three sons-in-law Eliseo 'JoJo" Alilin Jr., Darrell Johnson and Demetris Love Sr. Grandchildren Eliseo Alilin III, Tiona Alilin, Kelton Lindsey, Teara Lindsey, Darrell Johnson Jr., Traveya Jones, Travion Jones. Brother Booker T. Edwards. Sisters Cherry Paster, Delores Derouen, Betty Hawkins, Lorraine Herrod. Brothers-in-law Eddie Herrod, Larry, Billy and Jerry Maroney. Sisters-in-law Velma Calvin and Rosalyn Maroney. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.