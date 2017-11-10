The North County African American Women’s Association hosts “Night on the Nile”

Staff Writer – Photography by Mike Norris

Oceanside, CA: Remember the Time? Kings and Queens reigned in Africa and Egypt was known as The Jewel of the Nile. The North County African American Women’s Association celebrated that time Saturday October 21st at their 21st annual Gentlemen’s Gourmet scholarship fundraiser ‘Night on the Nile’. This event held at the Oceanside Saint Margaret’s Parish Hall attracted over 300 guests who have over the years raised $150,000 in scholarship funds for girls and women to pursue college or graduate education.

The 24 judges were made up of local dignitaries, political and civic leaders, legal minds and educational Innovators. The judging committee selected winners in amateur and professional chef categories for trophy and cash prizes. TROPHY WINNERS included:

Appetizers Amateur

3rd Place – Clarence Rich –Key Lime Pistachio Bites

2nd Place – Charles Adams–Hickory Smoked Salmon

1st Place – Peter Adams–Pharaoh’s Pouches

Appetizers Professional

1st Place – Kevin Emory–Crab Deviled Eggs

Sides Amateur

3rd Place – Louis Murchison–Beef Fried Rice

2nd Place – James Long–Cole Slaw

1st Place – James Long–Hawaiian Beans

Side Professional

1st Place – Ian Moore–Sausage Bread

Entrees Amateur

3rd Place – Eddie Bickham–Jambalaya

2nd Place – Clarence Rich — Vegetarian Enchilada

1st Place – Robert Smith –Beef Brisket Pot Roast

Entrees Professional

2nd Place – Ian Moore–Beef Brisket

1st Place – Kevin Emory–Pulled Pork Sliders

Soups/Chili/Gumbo Amateur

3rd Place – Julian Schock — Smokey Black Eyed Peas

2nd Place – Rob Jenkins–Carolina Pulled Pork Chili

1st Place – Kornel Heard –Shrimp and Grits

Soups/Chili/Gumbo Professional

1st Place – Kevin Emory– Crab Gumbo

Barbecue Amateur

3rd Place – William Berry –BBQ Ribs

2nd Place – Daniel Emanuel — Dan the Man Famous Chicken

1st Place – Chris Korenek — Pulled Pork

Barbecue Profession

1st Place – Alvin McGee –BBQ Ribs

Dessert Amateur

3rd Place – Peter Adams — Nan’s Trifle

2nd Place – Ray Williams — Cheese Banana Pudding

1st Place – Donnie Douglas—Oreo Cake

Our MONEY WINNERS and Best Over All-Best of the Best included:

3rd Place Amateur Chef—$75.00 & Trophy

Robert Smith for Beef Brisket

2nd Place Amateur Chef—$100.00 & Trophy

Chris Korenek for Pulled Pork

1st Place Amateur Chef—$150.00

Kornel Heard for Shrimp and Grits

1st Place Professional Chef—$150.00 & Trophy

Alvin McGee for BBQ Ribs

People’s Choice Award—125.00 & Trophy

Chris Korenek for Pulled Pork

Guests sampled the chef’s selection ranging from soups to appetizers, entrees to desserts. Local businesses supported with sponsorships, program advertising, silent auction items and in-kind donations. The community enjoyed an evening of dancing, entertainment, culinary delights and celebrated the era in themed attire while helping North County women and girls advance their career pursuits.