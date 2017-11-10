The North County African American Women’s Association hosts “Night on the Nile” writer01 Nov 10, 2017 Community, Features Staff Writer – Photography by Mike Norris Oceanside, CA: Remember the Time? Kings and Queens reigned in Africa and Egypt was known as The Jewel of the Nile. The North County African American Women’s Association celebrated that time Saturday October 21st at their 21st annual Gentlemen’s Gourmet scholarship fundraiser ‘Night on the Nile’. This event held at the Oceanside Saint Margaret’s Parish Hall attracted over 300 guests who have over the years raised $150,000 in scholarship funds for girls and women to pursue college or graduate education. The 24 judges were made up of local dignitaries, political and civic leaders, legal minds and educational Innovators. The judging committee selected winners in amateur and professional chef categories for trophy and cash prizes. TROPHY WINNERS included: Appetizers Amateur 3rd Place – Clarence Rich –Key Lime Pistachio Bites 2nd Place – Charles Adams–Hickory Smoked Salmon 1st Place – Peter Adams–Pharaoh’s Pouches Appetizers Professional 1st Place – Kevin Emory–Crab Deviled Eggs Sides Amateur 3rd Place – Louis Murchison–Beef Fried Rice 2nd Place – James Long–Cole Slaw 1st Place – James Long–Hawaiian Beans Side Professional 1st Place – Ian Moore–Sausage Bread Entrees Amateur 3rd Place – Eddie Bickham–Jambalaya 2nd Place – Clarence Rich — Vegetarian Enchilada 1st Place – Robert Smith –Beef Brisket Pot Roast Entrees Professional 2nd Place – Ian Moore–Beef Brisket 1st Place – Kevin Emory–Pulled Pork Sliders Soups/Chili/Gumbo Amateur 3rd Place – Julian Schock — Smokey Black Eyed Peas 2nd Place – Rob Jenkins–Carolina Pulled Pork Chili 1st Place – Kornel Heard –Shrimp and Grits Soups/Chili/Gumbo Professional 1st Place – Kevin Emory– Crab Gumbo Barbecue Amateur 3rd Place – William Berry –BBQ Ribs 2nd Place – Daniel Emanuel — Dan the Man Famous Chicken 1st Place – Chris Korenek — Pulled Pork Barbecue Profession 1st Place – Alvin McGee –BBQ Ribs Dessert Amateur 3rd Place – Peter Adams — Nan’s Trifle 2nd Place – Ray Williams — Cheese Banana Pudding 1st Place – Donnie Douglas—Oreo Cake Our MONEY WINNERS and Best Over All-Best of the Best included: 3rd Place Amateur Chef—$75.00 & Trophy Robert Smith for Beef Brisket 2nd Place Amateur Chef—$100.00 & Trophy Chris Korenek for Pulled Pork 1st Place Amateur Chef—$150.00 Kornel Heard for Shrimp and Grits 1st Place Professional Chef—$150.00 & Trophy Alvin McGee for BBQ Ribs People’s Choice Award—125.00 & Trophy Chris Korenek for Pulled Pork Guests sampled the chef’s selection ranging from soups to appetizers, entrees to desserts. Local businesses supported with sponsorships, program advertising, silent auction items and in-kind donations. The community enjoyed an evening of dancing, entertainment, culinary delights and celebrated the era in themed attire while helping North County women and girls advance their career pursuits. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website