The Grio

Yara Shahidi is ready to go to Harvard.

The Black-ish actress has confirmed her decision to attend the Ivy League institution, posting a picture of herself wearing a Harvard hoodie on Instagram with the James Baldwin quote, “‘The paradox of education is precisely this – that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated.’”

Shahidi, 17, sealed the deal with the hashtag #CrimsonPride.

It also doesn’t hurt that the teen star got a recommendation letter from former First Lady Michelle Obama, whose daughter Malia Obama will also be attending Harvard this Fall.

Shahidi’s character, Zoey, is getting her own spin-off as she too goes to college. “Well, Zoey and I are very different people. And so I’m respecting that and I hope that we just see growth from her,” she said of the evolving role. “There are moments when her inner Yara comes out and there are moments in which my inner Zoey comes out, but I really can’t promise anything.”