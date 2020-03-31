A Resource Guide for COVID-19, Created by the Community

By Vayunamu Bawa

With the rise of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), residents of San Diego County are following the State of California’s order to stay at home except for necessary activities.

The grassroots group We All We Got SD, which operates in Kumeyaay territories, is mobilizing community efforts to address the urgent needs that are arising in the time of this epidemic. We All We Got SD identifies as a non-judgemental group that exists to provide community support—not charity but solidarity.

Running solely on volunteer efforts, We All We Got SD is cultivating a community where resources and services are exchanged. This mutual aid organizing headed by local activists has been a quick and efficient way to address the concerns present in this Coronavirus pandemic such as finances, health, and safety, among others.

Below is a list of Community Resources from We All We Got SD:

Food:

Food Service Sites Open During School Closures for any child 18 or younger:

Feeding San Diego Covid-19 Emergency Food Distribution Sites

Meals On Wheels

Serving Seniors

Housing:

San Diego Youth Services Storefront 619-325-3527

Youth Assistance Coalition SD 619-458-6588

San Diego Youth Services Storefront 619-325-3527

Youth Assistance Coalition SD 619-458-6588

Executive Order to Protect Renters and Homeowners During COVID-19 Pandemic

DV shelter resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3223

Health:

Covered California

Disability Benefits/Paid Sick Leave

Immigrant/Undocumented Community: