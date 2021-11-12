Actress Halle Berry to Serve as 2021 National Race Captain for Black Family 5K

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Back for the fifth year, GirlTrek’s Black Family 5K encourages families to get out in nature and take a Thanksgiving walk or hike. The Black Family 5K is a hallmark end-of-year event celebrating fitness, family and fun. This year, Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry will serve as the Black Family 5K National Race Captain.

“As one of the fittest celebrities in Hollywood, Halle Berry constantly raises the bar for Black women’s health and wellness,” said jewel bush, GirlTrek’s Vice President of Communications and Public Relations. “She models our very mission to create a revolution centered on self-love by mobilizing Black women everywhere to put ourselves first by practicing radical self-care through the moving of our bodies and spending transformative time in the outdoors.”

With a career spanning three decades (DIE ANOTHER DAY, JUNGLE FEVER, LOSING ISAIAH, BULWORTH, SWORDFISH), Berry continues to break down barriers acting in a multitude of critically acclaimed, diverse roles and most recently adding the title of director to her already impressive filmography.

Berry has garnered praise for her philanthropic work with a range of organizations focusing on women and children and underserved communities. She is an active supporter and chair member of the Jenesse Center in Los Angeles, an organization that assists victims of domestic violence and aims to change the pattern of abuse. In 2020, Berry founded rē•spin which is a platform created to provide broader access to health and wellness content and products through inclusivity and conversation.

Hosting a Black Family 5K walk is simple and free. Register at blackfamily5k.com to create an official race kit for your family complete with official T-shirts, customizable race bibs, victory medals and more. If your family doesn’t live near you, you can still participate by planning a virtual Black Family 5K. Hop on a phone call, FaceTime or send pictures to the group chat while everyone goes for a walk.

