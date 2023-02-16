Funeral services were held on 02/09/2023 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Albert Burnette Hopkins, known as Bubba to his siblings and close relatives and Hop or Hoppy to everyone else, was born January 11, 1944, in Athens Texas to Albert Hopkins and Willie Allen Baxter/Hopkins. He was the second of five children, Billie, Thelma, Ida and Leslie Hopkins. The family moved to San Diego in 1942 to get out of the South where there was too much racism and to get a better life.

Albert attended Chesterton Elementary School, Dana Junior High, Point Loma and Lincoln High School where he completed his education. He was married once to Marcia Hopkins/Covington and she will always be the love of his life. They had a son together and he was a father to her three other children as well. He worked for Convair/General Dynamics for several years. Albert accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church.

He was taught to fish at an early age and became known as the “Bluegill King!” He could catch, clean, fillet, and cook ’em so good it made you crazy for more! His other passion was going to the Tijuana race tracks and the sportsbook to place bets. His laugh was one you never forgot.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, he went to join his family who preceded him in passing. He is survived by his ex-spouse Marcia Covington; brother Leslie Hopkins (Grapevine, TX); daughters Yolonda & Vontina Hopkins; son Albert (Bubby) Hopkins and spouse Nikita Hopkins; step kids Eric Smith, Monecia Smith and Shayla Ward. His grandchildren, Shnika Spearman, Anthony Spearman, Chrissy Ford, Kevin Hopkins, Albert Hopkins V, Nassir Woods-Hopkins, Namir Woods-Hopkins and Nala Woods-Hopkins; great-grandchildren Royale Clark, Josiah Allen Calhoun, Lauryn Calhoun, Quan “Q” Crumbley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other family members and friends. He will be missed by all.