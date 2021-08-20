Annie Faye Gilmore-Singletary was born May 15, 1926 to the devoted parents of Elnora and Thomas Gilmore in Graham, TX. She was the youngest of twelve children. Annie received her formal education and grew up in Hobbs, NM. Annie graduated from Hobbs High School in 1946. Annie gave her life to Christ at an early age and grew up in the Lane Chapel Methodist Church in Hobbs, NM and later united with St. John Baptist Church in Hobbs, NM.

Later she moved her family to San Diego, CA and united with Mt. Olive Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Joseph W. Scott and the late Rev. Thomas L. Smith, Sr. “Mother “as she is affectionately known, was loved by all. She was a licensed day care provider for over 25 years.

In 2008 she later moved her membership to Friendship Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Larry Anderson. In 2014 she relocated to Henderson, Nevada to be with her daughter (Wanda) and grandson (Chris). Annie then united with St. Matthews Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor James McCray until her untimely death.

Annie was also one of the founding members of “The Clefs” under the direction of Carol Arnold. She was a faithful member of this group for 25 years. While an active member of The Clefs she sang on three albums, “Stop, Look, and Listen”, recorded in 1975, “Saved by the Blood”, recorded in 1976, and “Earth to Glory”, recorded in 1979.

Annie’s many acts of charity affected many people, and her warmth, love, and beauty will be missed by all who know her. Annie fought a good fight and finished the course. Now she has gone to be with the Lord. Annie Faye Singletary departed this earthly life for the heavenly chorus on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elnora and Thomas Gilmore; five sisters: Esther; Bessie; Lisa; Ada Belle and Beulah; six brothers: Wadell; Samuel; Joe; William; N.J. and Emanuel Gilmore; Aunt Cubbie Williams; daughter Margaret and son Michael. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Sweet, Henderson NV; Beulah De’Arms Hobbs NM and Martha Perry Paris TX. 8 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; special cousin, Stephanie Marble; close special friend/sister, Eva Miner, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.