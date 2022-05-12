Funeral services were held on 04/13/2022 at Christ United Presbyterian Church with a burial following at El Camino Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Audrey Lee Hill was born on July 14, 1929, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was the only child of Naomi Taylor Hill and Vernon Hill.

Audrey spent her childhood years in San Marcos, Texas, and attended Catholic school. She and Naomi moved to San Francisco, California, where Naomi met and married Melvin Freeman in 1942, and the family relocated to San Diego, California.

On June 26, 1949, Audrey married Sam Allen Burris in San Diego. They shared a fun, happy, loving, respectful, and devoted union. They had no children, however, they had a fun-loving bond with their younger relatives who always enjoyed being around Audrey and Allen.

Audrey was employed at the U.S. Department of Defense Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SPAWARS) in San Diego for many years until her retirement.

She was a dedicated and loyal member of Christ United Presbyterian Church of San Diego and served on the Deacon Board and as a member of the Presbyterian Women organization.

Audrey was a beautiful and kind spirit who had a great sense of humor. She was always smiling and complimenting others. Her lovely terms of endearment for others, like “sweetcakes,” always brought smiles. She loved dressing up and going to church and then to brunch with the YaYa Sisters, her special and fun-loving social group.

Audrey loved sports, especially college football. Her favorite team was Notre Dame. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, especially with her YaYa Sisters, and simply socializing with friends.

Audrey and Naomi had a special affection for animals, especially cats. Her home was a haven for many furry friends, especially her beloved cat, Beasley, and dog, Prince.

On Friday morning, March 25, 2022, Audrey quietly and peacefully transitioned to eternity and joined her beloved husband; loving parents; dear first cousin, Margaret Taylor McCullom; and dearest friend, Brenda Lee Major. She leaves first cousins, Maurrell Taylor, Aryola Taylor, Prentiss Taylor, and Linda Anthony; loving friends Enid and NL Allen; Jacinta West; Sharon Coleman; Dr. Jennifer Logan, MD; David Major; Edie Grice; Tia Huggins; Carole Foster; Rose and Calvin Yeldell; and other relatives and friends.