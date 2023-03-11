Bad and Bougie: Black Women Are Taking Up Space in Luxurious Living

For generations, Black women have championed the cause of luxurious living in the realms of fashion, beauty, lifestyle, living and beyond but not always recognized for it.

Historically, Black communities are kept from enjoying the finer things in life due to sometimes a lack of access to high-end brands, racism and even their own thoughts of not feeling worthy of living luxuriously.

While there hasn’t always been a direct correlation between affluence and Blackness, it’s becoming more apparent that Black women are owning this lane and it’s time they’re seen for simply existing and being as dope as they are.

Indulging in luxury is thankfully becoming more common, especially among millennial women, who are definitely leading the life of their dreams

While men are doing the thing in the luxe lane, Black women are also claiming a piece of the high life for themselves and doing it with no remorse and doing it all in their red-bottom shoes.

The future has never looked so bright as it does now, inspiring other Black women to join the ranks and spread the luxury lifestyle.

According to the American Association of University Women, Black women are joining the workforce and receiving more college degrees than their (white and Black) male counterparts. Black women are embracing education as a springboard for achievement, with 64 percent having earned bachelor’s degrees and 71 percent having earned master’s degrees. Brunch, shopping sprees and five-star vacations are becoming more and more common as more Black women join the workforce and level the playing field financially.

However, Black women are sometimes criticized for enjoying the finer things in life that don’t need struggle, such as staying at home with their children (who choose to and are not compelled to), buying pricey, opulent stuff, and openly luxuriating in their existence. This year, we are leaving suffering behind and entering the lap of luxury. Join along as we talk to some of the Detroit women who are driving the movement and bringing other Black baddies along for the ride with goods and lifestyle advice that benefit women every day.

Social Media Celebrity Tatianna Merritt, the first lady of Straight Gate International Church, told the Michigan Chronicle, that she is into all things luxury, especially beauty, fashion, makeup, travel, self-care and self-love.

“All that is a newfound, like, love and passion of mine,” she said. “It kind of exploded just after the pandemic. I had all four of my kids and it’s a journey.”

Getting back to feeling “like yourself” after you have children is the path she took and said she felt like she lost herself and realized something had to change.

“I need to pour back into me; I need to love myself like I matter,” she said of being intentional and choosing exercise, home organization, nail and hair appointments, family trips and other actions to level up. “It comes in different forms.”

She adds that hiring a professional organizer was also the move to keep her accountable and streamlined, especially in her closet. The takeaway? She is reconnecting with herself, her family and making room for what’s important in the busy days of life.

“The things that are important to you, you will pour into and create time to make it happen.”

Attorney Jehan Crump-Gibson, the managing partner at Southfield-based Great Lakes Legal Group PLLC, told the Michigan Chronicle that living in luxury is what she does.

Crump-Gibson, also co-founder of Style and Order, a professional women empowerment network, told the Michigan Chronicle that leveling up for her revolves around spiritual, physical and financial, and boosting the women in her group with discussing topics including financial, beauty, style and travel tips.

“We have monthly mixers, Slay and Mingle – everything is right up my alley and a lot of fun,” Crump-Gibson said.

She added that women have a right to take up space for their own selves because they support others above and beyond, too.

“We play so many roles [and in this group] you can let your hair down and be you and not pretentious,” she said. “When you look good, you feel good.”

Crump-Gibson added that living luxuriously does not have to break the bank and getting a stylist can help, too, if women want to get a jumpstart in looking fashionable.

From accessorizing her clothes with flair and pop to wearing bedazzled items on her suit (she gone wear some gold buttons, she said) dressing up can help get some out of slumps and feel good.

Because in the end, it’s all about getting back to you, which she said, is exactly “what the court ordered.”

Brittni “Bee” Brown is the award-winning principal publicist and founder at The Bee Agency agrees.

She told the Michigan Chronicle that from luxe home care to fashion, those are her things.

“Jo Malone, Louis Vuitton me please,” she said, adding that she began to hold an understanding of everything she deserved can also come in the form of experiences and items. “It was a moment after college that allowed me to be introduced to luxe life – when I was able to spoil myself.”

She adds that in every moment of life, humans should experience luxury of their desires accompanied by peace of mind – Black women above all.

“Many [Black women] … want to feel soft and tap into their inner bougie-ness,” she said. “You deserve it. Whatever it is, it’s okay. We as Black women have been taught to always be humble, or that our image of happiness sometimes looks like only ‘strength.’ It’s now time to take the cape off and step into your soft girl season. Pamper yourself, love yourself and continue to get things done. … Book the flight, the massage, or buy the bag.”