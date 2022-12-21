Baltimore Homicides Stubbornly High Despite New Initiatives

The recent spate of killings has reignited longstanding frustration and familiar debate amid another year of rampant gun violence. The city’s homicide count surpassed 300 for the eighth year running as violence remains stubbornly high despite repeated promises from city officials and new anti-violence initiatives.

By LEA SKENE, Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jalil George was checking on his Baltimore investment property earlier this month when a gunman mistook him for someone else and opened fire. The young real estate investor and recent college graduate spent his final moments outside a partially renovated brick rowhouse that symbolized his positive vision for the future of Baltimore, loved ones said.

Police called the afternoon homicide an apparent case of mistaken identity. They believe George was targeted because of his car; a similar model was involved in an earlier shooting nearby.

In the 24 hours surrounding his death, three other men were fatally shot within a roughly 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius in the Park Heights area of northwest Baltimore.

The recent spate of killings has reignited longstanding frustration and familiar debate amid another year of rampant gun violence. The city’s homicide count surpassed 300 for the eighth year running as violence remains stubbornly high despite repeated promises from city officials and new anti-violence initiatives.

“Baltimore City done become a graveyard — memorials on every corner,” said longtime Park Heights resident Karl McDonald, who joined a recent anti-violence march in the neighborhood.

Though they expressed a collective commitment to saving lives, community members presented a spectrum of ideas about how to address the intractable problem. Some say citizens should help spark cultural change, while others criticize elected leaders for repeatedly failing to quell the violence, which remains heavily concentrated in neighborhoods most affected by poverty, racism and prolonged disinvestment.

“The city has allowed this to happen for so long, but it’s the city’s responsibility to keep our citizens safe,” said Imhotep Fatiu, founder of the Pan-Afrikan Liberation Movement, which focuses on strengthening Baltimore’s Black community. “We need to put pressure on the government.”

A longtime fixture in Park Heights, Fatiu said little has changed since he got shot there in 1989. He questioned how city officials would react if the violence was occurring in whiter, more affluent communities.

“Look at this neighborhood,” he said, gesturing toward swaths of vacant row houses and overgrown lots. “It wouldn’t take much investment to make a difference.”

Others called on their peers to assume a more active role in anti-violence efforts.

“We want to spectate, but now is the time for participation,” local activist Elijah Miles told dozens of mourners at a rally honoring George. “If you really care about what’s happening in these streets, get out and work in them. Because our people are dying, each and every day.”

At another recent demonstration in Park Heights, about 50 people marched through the streets chanting into a megaphone: “One life is one too many.”

A sprawling community that encompasses about a dozen neighborhoods in northwest Baltimore, Park Heights once boasted a thriving economy and picturesque tree-lined streets surrounding the historic Pimlico Race Course. But white flight and other factors led to increased rates of poverty, violence and economic decline.