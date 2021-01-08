Services were private. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Betty Jean Murphy-Carter was born March 28, 1945 to the late Earnestine Murphy in San Diego, California. She had been a mother, a sister, a friend, and confidante to many people. She was the eldest of 8 children. Betty was always smiling and concerned more about others than she was for herself. It was her desire to have her family together.

Betty accepted the Lord into her life as a young child at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend C. Johnson. She graduated from San Diego High School in 1963 and on September 3, 1963, Betty married Henry A. Carter Sr. to this union and two children were born.

Betty was well known and loved in her community. In her teenage years, Betty participated in a local charitable organization, various drill teams and was a Majorette for the Elks Lodge. Betty had many professional careers but was most known for her position as a Bartender at the American Legion, and Club Owner of the Dolphin Inn.

She enjoyed listening to the Blues, cooking, going to Casinos, and playing Tonk with her family and friends. She loved to entertain and never met a stranger. Her home was the source of fun, good food and good times. Betty’s loving heart, kind spirit and infectious laugh will surely be missed.

On Sunday, December 20, 2020 Betty was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. She leaves to mourn her departure two beautiful children, Julaine M. Carter and Henry A. Carter Jr.; adoring grandchildren: Clarence Davis III, Darnysha J. Carter, Justine Carter, Justin Carter, and Trevon Carter. Siblings: Edith Murphy-Kyle, Tommy Murphy, Kenneth Murphy, and Aaron Murphy (Tanya), sister-in-law Gwen Murphy. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her mother Earnestine Murphy,her grandson De’ Angelo L. Davis, her sister Diana Murphy-Wilson (Jerry), her brothers Alfred Murphy and Michael Murphy.