Black Judges Yesterday and Today in San Diego

By Voice & Viewpoint Staff

During Black History Month we usually look back at those who have paved the way for so many of us today. But rarely have we looked at the Judicial beyond those who have or are serving on the Federal Bench or the U.S. Supreme Court. When we take a closer look at judges and how they get the position we learn several things. For instance, there was never a requirement that one had to be a lawyer to become a Judge. As a matter of fact, Members of the U.S. The Supreme Court were not required to be lawyers from the inception of the Court. Tradition and the rise of the Bar Association works in conjunction with the Advice and Consent of the U.S. Senate required to appoint one to Federal Judgeships which are for life.

In California, as in most states, Judges are appointed initially by the Governor and then must get on the ballot to get elected when their terms expire at the Superior Court level. But beyond Federal Judgeships, the first Black man to become a Judge was Wentworth Cheswell who was elected in 1768. We don’t assume he was an attorney since.

But let us focus on San Diego County. Here the first Black Judge was Earl B. Gilliam who served on the Superior Court bench of San Diego County as well as a Federal Judge. Today, San Diego Superior Court is the second largest trial Court in California with 135 judge positions and 19 official Commissioner positions. Of the 135 judge positions, only 13 are held by African Americans. In this article we identify each of them so that we the community can know who is serving us in San Diego. In addition to these 13, we have at least retired 4 African American judges in San Diego County. They are Judge Randa Trapp, Judge Sharon Major-Lewis, Judge Joe Littlejohn and his wife, Administrative Law Judge, Ernestine Littlejohn. On the Federal Bench, we have retired judge John Houston.

The thirteen judges serving in the San Diego Superior Court are all young enough to still become State Appellate and possibly State Supreme Court Judges. They are our Black History makers today for those who will follow them tomorrow. Let us applaud and appreciate these young men and women who serve because they are qualified and not because they are DEI or tokens.

The Honorable Roderick Shelton

Judge Shelton was elected on November 7, 2006, to the San Diego Superior Court, and sworn in on January 8, 2007. Judge Shelton filled the seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Joe O. Littlejohn. Judge Shelton is the first African American criminal supervising judge for the San Diego Superior Court. He has presided over domestic violence court, misdemeanor and felony arraignments, family law, and juvenile justice (formerly known as juvenile delinquency).

Prior to his election, Judge Shelton served with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office where he worked in the Gang Prosecution Unit. He served in the South Bay and East County Branches of the District Attorney’s office. He has also worked as a Deputy Public Defender for the County of San Diego.

Judge Shelton is a life member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, and a member of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (Boule). He is a life member of the Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association where he teaches at the Neighborhood Law School, a life member of the California Association of Black Lawyers, and a founding member of the Association of African American California Judicial Officers, Inc.

The Honorable Terrie Roberts

Judge Roberts was appointed as a San Diego Superior Court Judge on October 25, 2019, by Governor Gavin Newsom. Prior to her judicial appointment, Judge Roberts was appointed as the first African American female to serve as a San Diego Superior Court Commissioner, in May 2008.

Judge Roberts presides over long cause trials in the Central Family Law Division. She is the Assistant Supervisor of the Family Division and recently served on the San Diego Superior Court’s Executive Committee.

Judge Roberts also serves on various statewide committees, including the California Association of Black Lawyer’s Judicial Evaluation Committee, the Judicial Branch Access, Ethics & Fairness Committee and the California Judges Association’s Ethics Committee.

Prior to her appointment with the San Diego Superior Court, Judge Roberts practiced law for 16 ½ years and served as a Deputy Public Defender, a civil litigation associate, a sole practitioner and a Deputy District Attorney.

The Honorable Michael D. Washington

Judge Michael D. Washington was appointed as a San Diego Superior Court Judge on September 13, 2013, by Governor Edmund “Jerry” Brown Jr. His current judicial assignment is in unlimited Civil in North County. Judge Washington is the first African American male judge to serve in this civil assignment.

The Honorable Tilisha T. Martin

Judge Tilisha T. Martin was appointed as a San Diego Superior Court Judge on November 13, 2015, by Governor Edmund “Jerry” Brown Jr. She is the Assistant Supervising Judge of Juvenile Court where she presides over juvenile justice (formerly known as juvenile delinquency) and dependency calendars.

In her free time, Judge Martin volunteers at her former high school, Samuel F.B. Morse, and is a mentor to attorneys and new judges as well as students in high school, college, and law school as well as attorneys.

The Honorable Dwayne K. Moring

Judge Dwayne K. Moring was appointed to the San Diego Superior Court on July 21, 2008, by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. His current judicial assignment is in the Felony Settlement Department at the Central Courthouse where he oversees plea bargain negotiations and conducts sentencing hearings.

Judge Moring was also the first African American Supervising Judge for the South Bay Courthouse in 2020 and 2021.

Prior to his appointment Judge Moring was a Deputy District Attorney from 2004-2008, a Deputy Alternate Public Defender from 1994-2004, and a Deputy City Attorney from 1992-1994.

The Honorable Euketa Oliver

Judge Euketa Oliver was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to the San Diego Superior Court on July 9, 2021. Judge Oliver currently presides over a Family Law Independent Calendar, but effective January 2025, will preside over the Felony Arraignment Department in the Central Division.

Judge Oliver is active in the legal community. She is Co-Chair of the San Diego Superior Court’s Anti-Bias Legal Equality Committee; and a San Diego Law Library Board Trustee.

Prior to her appointment, Judge Oliver was a Deputy Public Defender with the San Diego County Office of the Primary Public Defender. For over 16 years, she represented indigent individuals in their criminal and appellate matters, and provided legal advice to approximately 200 attorneys.

The Honorable Victor Pippins

Judge Pippins was appointed to the bench by Governor Gavin Newsom in December 2020 after a career as a federal public defender and private criminal defense lawyer. He currently presides over criminal trials at the South Bay courthouse. Judge Pippins was born and raised in Southeast San Diego.

The Honorable Sherry Thompson Taylor

On March 14, 2022, Judge Thompson Taylor was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to the San Diego Superior Court. From 2022-2024, she presided over criminal matters in the East County Branch of the San Diego Superior Court. In January 2024, she moved to Chula Vista, where she began working on family law cases including divorce, child custody, visitation, child and spousal support and domestic violence.

She sits as a Life Member and Board Member of the African American Association of California Judicial Officers, Inc.

Prior to her appointment, she served for 26 years with the San Diego County District Attorney’s office culminating in five years as the Chief of the Insurance Fraud and Workplace Justice Division.

The Honorable Charles E. Bell

Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Judge Bell on June 3, 2022, to the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. During Judge Bell’s 16-year legal career, he represented sizeable private lending institutions and municipalities of all sizes.

Judge Bell currently serves as co-chair of the California Judges Association’s Administration and Technology Committee and as a mentor for the Superior Court of California’s Judicial Mentor Program.

Before his appointment to the bench, Judge Bell served as the City Attorney for the City of National City, California.

The Honorable Danna Nicholas

Judge Danna Nicholas was appointed on October 18, 2023, by Governor Gavin Newsom to the San Diego Superior Court. Judge Nicholas currently presides over a misdemeanor and felony trial department in El Cajon. In February 2025, Judge Nicholas will preside over a family law independent calendar department at the Central Division.

In addition to being a member of several of the Court’s standing committees, Judge Nicholas is an active community member. She is a lay minister at her church.

Prior to her appointment to the bench last year, Judge Nicholas served as a Lead Deputy City Attorney in the General Litigation Section of the San Diego City Attorney’s Office since 2017 and has served as a Deputy City Attorney since 2004. She served as an Assistant Public Defender at the Alaska Public Defender Agency from 2000 to 2002.

The Honorable James E. Simmons Jr.

Judge James E. Simmons Jr. was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a United States District Judge to the Southern District of California on July 14, 2022. He was confirmed by the Senate on March 9, 2023, and received his commission on March 10, 2023. Prior to his nomination to the Southern District of California, Judge Simmons was appointed to the San Diego Superior Court bench by Governor Jerry Brown on November 3, 2017, at the age of 37.

Prior to his appointment, Judge Simmons was a prosecutor with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office working primarily in the Gang Prosecution Unit.

The Honorable Chandra Reid

Chandra Reid, a native of San Diegan, was appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court recently on February 14, 2025. Reid has served as a Commissioner at the San Diego County Superior Court since 2021. She served as a Deputy District Attorney in several roles at the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office from 2005 to 2021. She served as a Deputy City Attorney at the San Diego City Attorney’s Office from 2001 to 2004. Reid received a Juris Doctor degree from Catholic University Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kenneth Medel.

The Honorable Benjamin Cheeks

Judge Cheeks was selected by the district judges for the Southern District of California to be a United States Magistrate Judge on March 28, 2024. Judge Cheeks was sworn in and took the bench on July 19, 2024. On October 23, 2024, Judge Cheeks was nominated by President Biden as a United States District Judge for the Southern District of California and confirmed by the Senate on December 20, 2024.

Prior to becoming a judge, Judge Cheeks was a criminal defense attorney in private practice for almost 11 years, primarily working in federal court representing indigent defendants. Prior to becoming a defense attorney, Judge Cheeks was an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of California (2010-2013).

Retired Judges in San Diego County

The four Black retired judges in San Diego County from left to right: Hon. Joe O. Littlejohn, Hon. Ernestine D. Littlejohn, Hon. Randa Trapp, and Hon. Sharon Major-Lewis.