Black Men & Women United & 16 Years

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

It has been 16 years since that fateful New Year’s Eve when Carol Waite and Sharton Burton stopped at Dr. J’s Market on their way home from church. The shootout that they were caught in, which cost them their lives, was an event that led to the formation of “Black Men United.” For more than 5 years following the shooting, Black Men met every Saturday morning at the Southeast Presbyterian Church, organizing and pushing back against violence in our communities. Gang members were confronted and many joined this organization which took to the streets to confront the violence. This was done without press coverage or individuals seeking to take credit…

