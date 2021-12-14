Black Women Leaders and Allies Release Statement Following Meeting With United States Vice President Kamala Harris

On December 6, Black Women Leaders and Allies attended a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the major domestic policy and democracy issues facing our nation, including the urgency of passing federal voting rights legislation, the advancement of economic justice and opportunity–through the Build Back Better Plan and the recently passed bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other priority issues. The meeting also provided an instructive dialogue on the critical issues vitally important to Black women and families, including maternal health and other issues.

The meeting is a follow-up meeting that Vice President Harris held with Black Women Leaders & Allies that focused on voting rights on July 16th. Black Women & Allies is comprised of over 60 national and state-based organizations that have been focused on advocating for voting rights, economic & reproductive justice— convened by Melanie L. Campbell, President and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable, Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole, President & Chair of the Board, National Council of Negro Women; and Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner, Co-Chair, National African American Clergy Network. In July, the Black women leaders in attendance provided recommendations, expertise and insight on additional ways in which the Biden-Harris Administration can utilize a whole of government approach and its bully pulpit to continue its leadership in the fight to protect the voting rights for all Americans.

The Black women leaders that attended the meeting thanked Vice President Harris for her leadership and commitment to continue to meet on a regular basis; and shared their commitment to continue working with the Biden-Harris Administration as they work for the American people to Build Back Better.

The following Black women leaders were present at today’s meeting with Vice President Harris:

Melanie L. Campbell, Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable, President & CEO, NCBCP

Janice Mathis, Esq., Executive Director, National Council of Negro Women

Dr. Barbara Williams Skinner, Co-Chair, National African American Clergy Network

Shavon Arline-Bradley, President & Chair, D4 In Action

Cora Barry, Board Member, NCBCP, Former First Lady of the District of Columbia

Salandra Benton, Convener, Florida Coalition on Black Civic Participation/FL Black Women’s Roundtable

Donna Brazile, Founder & Managing Director, Brazile and Associates

Roslyn Brock, Chair Emerita, NAACP

Clayola Brown, National President, A. Philip Randolph Institute Rising

Latosha Brown, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter

Glynda Carr, President, Higher Heights for America

Joi Chaney, Executive Director, Washington Bureau, Senior Vice President, Policy and Advocacy, National Urban League

Bishop Leah Daughtry, Founder & Co-Convener, Power Rising

Jotaka Eaddy, Convenor, #WinWithBlackWomen

Karen Finney, Advocate, Vice Chair NARAL, Communications Advisor NCBCP/BWRStar Jones, Chair, National Women’s Diversity Council

Carol Joyner, Director, Labor Project for Working Families

Tamika Mallory, Co-Founder, Until Freedom

Minyon Moore, Co-Convenor, Power Rising

Rachel Noerdlinger, President, Noerdlinger Strategies, LLC

Tameka Ramsey, Convener, Michigan Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Eastern MI/Metro Detroit Black Women’s Roundtable

Ebonie Riley, Senior Vice President of Policy & Strategic Partnerships, National Action Network

Joycelyn Tate, Senior Policy Advisor, Black Women’s Roundtable, NCBCP

For more information on Black Women & Allies go to blackwomentakeaction.org

