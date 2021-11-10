Board of Supes Propose Changes to Rules of Procedure

The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on 11/10 to discuss the changes

By Cori Zaragoza, Contributing Writer

The San Diego Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on November 10 at 2 P.M. to discuss and approve new changes to the Rules of Procedure. The Rules of Procedure are guidelines in place that must be followed during the Board meeting and dictate how the meeting should be conducted.

Chair Nathan Fletcher and Supervisor Nora Vargas wrote the proposal for changes, citing a rise in disruptive and hateful behavior during recent Board meetings. The proposal can be found here. The proposal comes after a turbulent meeting held on November 2, 2021, where a public commenter hurled racist and violent remarks towards the Board of Supervisors.

The proposal states that his rise in hate speech has stalled public engagement at Board meetings, compromising the ability for all members of the public to speak during the public comment period. The proposed changes aim to create a more equitable space for the public to speak and engage with the Board in a productive way.

Additionally, these changes are also being put in place to protect government employees from working in a hostile environment and to prevent employees from being harassed.

“Harassment and hostility towards members of the public and our county employees undermines our efforts to create an inclusive and equitable County government,” said Chair Fletcher and Supervisor Vargas in a board letter for the special meeting.

Proposed changes to the Rules of Procedure:

Group presentations will have a maximum of 10 minutes during public comments, with a maximum time limit of 4 minutes per individual speaker

– Comments may be limited to 1 minute per person if there are more than 10 people in line for public speaking

– A Consent Calendar will be created to list procedural and administrative agenda items that will not allow public comment

– Will include a Code of Civil Discourse in the Rules of Procedure, provided by the National Conflict Resolution Center, that will help guide public debate

Other changes will be discussed at the November 10 special meeting.

