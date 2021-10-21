Funeral services were held on October 18, 2021 at Greater Victory Baptist Church. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Brent Eric Dubose was brought into our world through the marriage of Tommy and Mary E. Dubose on October 17, 1962. He was the second of four children. Being raised in San Diego, Brent attended Lincoln High School. After High School Brent attended and graduated from I.T.T. Technical Institute.

Brent accepted Christ and was baptized, becoming a member of New Corinthians Baptist Church.

Brent loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, surfing, motorcycling, camping, and in practically any outdoor event he found peace and relaxation. While he loved riding his motorcycle, and had many friends who were club members, he remained a lone ranger, giving more and more time to serving the Lord through his church.

Brent became a Private Business Entrepreneur and Owner of “All Needs Solid Waste Management”. He recycled metals and had several business contracts with several Car Dealership and other companies in and around San Diego County.

On May 16, 2019, Brent and Tonya came together as husband and wife. Like two people in love and committed to their marriage, they enjoyed life together, the good and the not so good. He cared for her, and she cared for him to the end.

On Sunday night, October 10, 2021, God sent His Angels to escort Brent home to be with the Lord.

Being now with the Lord, joining his father and mother who preceded him in death, Brent leaves here to cherish his memory, his wife, Tonya Marie McCulloch-Dubose. His children; Eric R. Dubose, Jamar D. Dubose, Eric Gray, Nafeesa Gray, Marlon Gray, and Calvin H. C. Solomon. Thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. His siblings; Lisa Shabazz, Stephanie Chapman, and his “brother like no other” Andre Bernard Dubose. And a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.