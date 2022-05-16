California ’22 Primary Election: Black Candidates Running for US House of Representatives

By Joe w. Bowers Jr., California Black Media

Election offices have begun sending out vote-by-mail ballots for the June 7, 2022, California Primary. Statewide, voters will discover that Black candidates for United States House of Representative seats are over-represented on their ballots.

California Black Media (CBM) is reporting that 18 Black candidates are running for 14 US House seats. Eleven are registered as Democrats and seven are running as Republicans. Nine are women and nine are men.

Although African Americans are 5.8% of California residents, Black candidates are on ballots for 26.9% of the US House seats.

California’s delegation to the US House of Representative will have 52 members in the next Congress. While it is the still the largest delegation, one seat was lost due to a decline in population count from the 2020 US census. Congressional district population following the 2020 census is about 761,169 people.

A consequence of losing a US House seat is that district boundaries have been redrawn by the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission (CCRC) and many district numbers have been reassigned. For example, Rep. Barbara Lee, one of the three Black members of the California delegation, currently represents House District 13 and is running to represent District 12. However, the district numbers for the other Black representatives, Maxine Waters (District 43), who is running for re-election, and Karen Bass (District 37), who has decided to run for mayor of Los Angeles have not changed.

The Black candidates running for Congress are:

Democrat Kermit Jones is a Navy veteran and an internal medicine doctor who has a law degree. He is running to represent District 3 (Yuba). He is running against three opponents. This district leans Republican. No current member of Congress is on the ballot for this race.

Republican Jimih L. Jones is a parts advisor for a car dealership. He is running to represent District 4 (Napa). He has five opponents. This is a solid Democratic district. Rep. Mike Thompson (D) is running in this race.

Republican Tamika Hamilton, a former Air Force Sergeant, is running to represent District 6 (Fair Oaks). She has six opponents. This is a solid Democratic district. Rep. Ami Bera (D) is running in this race.

Two Black candidates are in the competition to represent District 12 (Oakland). Democrat Barbara Lee is a current member of Congress representing District 13 (Oakland). Democrat Eric Wilson is a Nonprofit Organization Employee. Five candidates are on the ballot. This is a solid Democratic district.

Republican Brian E. Hawkins is a Councilmember and Pastor. He is running to represent District 25 (Riverside). He has four opponents. This is a solid Democratic district. Rep. Raul Ruiz (D) is running in this race.

Democrat Quaye Quartey is a US Naval Academy graduate, veteran, and entrepreneur. He is running to represent District 27 (Santa Clarita). He has five opponents. This district is predicted to be a toss-up for Democrats and Republicans. Rep. Mike Garcia (R) is running in this race.

Republican Ronda Kennedy is a Civil Rights Attorney. She is running to represent District 30 (Burbank). She has eight opponents. This is a solid Democratic district. Rep. Adam Schiff (D) is running in this race.

Democrat Aarika Samone Rhodes is a teacher. She is running to represent District 32 (Sherman Oaks). She has six opponents. This is a solid Democratic district. Rep. Brad Sherman (D) is running in this race.

Republican Joe E. Collins III is a Retired Navy Sailor. He is running to represent District 36 (Torrance). He has seven opponents. This is a solid Democratic district. Rep. Ted W. Lieu (D) is running in this race.

Three Black candidates are running to represent District 37 (Los Angeles). Democrat Jan C. Perry is a Community Investment Executive and former LA City Councilmember. Democrat Sydney Kamlager is a California State Senator. Democrat Daniel W. Lee is Mayor of Culver City. Seven candidates are on the ballot. This is a solid Democratic district. Rep. Karen Bass (D) currently represents this district.

Republican Aja Smith is a small business owner. She is running to represent District 39 (Moreno Valley). She has six opponents. This is a solid Democratic district. Rep. Mark Takano (D) is running in this race.

Democrat William Moses Summerville is a Pastor and hospice chaplain. He is running to represent District 42 (Long Beach). He has seven opponents. This is a solid Democratic district. No current member of Congress is on the ballot for this race.

Two Black candidates are on the ballot to represent District 43 (Los Angeles). Democrat Maxine Waters is a member of Congress representing this district. Republican Allison Pratt is a youth advocate and mother. Four candidates are running for the seat. This is a solid Democratic district.

Democrat Morris Falls Griffin is a maintenance technician. He is running to represent District 44 (San Pedro). He has two opponents. This is a solid Democratic district. Nanette Diaz Barragan (D), a current member of congress, is running in this race.

Republican Karla Black is a mother and student running to represent District 6 (Fair Oaks). She has six opponents. This is a solid Democratic district. Rep. Ami Bera (D), a current member of Congress, is running in this race.

Democrat Cheryl Sudduth is a contracts negotiator and scientist. She is running to represent District 8 (Vallejo). She has four opponents. This is a solid Democratic district. Rep. John Garamendi (D), a current member of Congress, is running in this race.

Republican Jonathan Madison is a litigator and business owner running to represent District 9 (Stockton). He has seven opponents. This congressional district leans

Democratic. Josh Harder (D), a current member of Congress, is running in this race.

Democrat Nadia Bahia Smalley is a private nurse and businesswoman. She is running to represent District 49 (Carlsbad). She has six opponents. This is a district predicted to be a toss-up for Democrats and Republicans running. Mike Levin (D), a current member of Congress, is running in this race.

In the June 7 primary election, the two candidates receiving the most votes – regardless of party preference – move on to the November 8 general election. If a candidate receives a majority of the vote (at least 50% plus 1) a general election still must be held.

The Black candidates winning the general election will serve in the 118th Congress and be sworn in next January.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated on May 12 to reflect four candidates – two Democrats and two Republicans — that were omitted from the previously published version.