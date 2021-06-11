Visitation was Friday, June 4, 2021 at the MEMORY CHAPEL OF ANDERSON-RAGSDALE MORTUARY.

Carolyn Ann Scott, born in San Diego, California on September 7, 1961, Carolyn was the second youngest of 10 children. She was outgoing and could connect with everyone she met. In high school she excelled as a track star, artist, cheerleader and graduated at the top of her class.

She was very close to her family. She had a unique bond to each of her siblings – Charles Patterson, Gwendolyn Patterson, Terry Patterson, Alvin “Ricky” Tannihill, Rose Wilson, Darrell Scott and Willie “Billy” Scott.

While Carolyn held various jobs over the years, the one she held the longest and retired from in 2019 was as an Administrative Assistant for the Department of the Navy.

As a single mother, she had 3 children; Shay and Brittany who are twins and her youngest Mason. She took devoted care of both her parents – Willie Lee Scott Sr., and Norma Lee Scott, when they became ill. After her parents passed, she would always say that she could hear them and see them, she even spoke to them daily. There was never any doubt that they were there and helped her through her trials and tribulations.

Carolyn, through heredity contracted Diabetes in her early thirties. She had a 30-year fight with this disease, a fight she fought with deep determination until her passing.

Carolyn is survived by her children; her oldest son Shay Taylor, her daughter Brittany Taylor, and youngest son Mason Taylor, as well as her grandchildren Xavier and Wesley. Her sisters; Gwen Patterson, and Rose Wilson, her brothers Charles Patterson, Terry Patterson, Alvin “Ricky” Tannihill, Darrell Scott and Willie “Billy” Scott Jr., along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

“A Mind is a terrible thing to Waste”

Carolyn’s mind was never lost, she always gave a piece of it to others, and everyone has been better for it.