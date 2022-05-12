Police Names Cop Who Killed Black Man in Grand Rapids

By Trice Edney Newswire

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom finally identified police officer Christopher Schurr as the cop who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head, killing him instantly following a traffic stop.

The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded the release the cop’s identity although he did not know during a funeral service for Lyoya on April 22 in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association said in a statement that it believed a thorough review of the shooting will show Schurr had right a legal right protect himself in a “volatile, dangerous situation.

Lyoya had two charges for domestic violence, but person filing the complaint was not named. One of Lyoya’s lawyers said what he was charged with was irrelevant. The NAACP has demanded that Schurr be fired.

Schurr pulled over Lyoya at traffic for driving a car with unregistered license plate. Lyoya strugged with Schurr who shot in the back of the head.