Daisy Margarita Adams passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022. She was 105 years old.

Daisy was born on October 27, 1916, in Cristobal, Panama. In 1939, she married Clarence Fernando Adams and they were married for over sixty years.

Daisy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence F. Adams, sons Garnet “Pancho” Adams, Clarence E. (Chuck) Adams, sisters Doris Bruno, Rose Mignot, and grandson Robert Rakestraw Jr.

Daisy’s legacy will live on in her loving daughter Felicia Parker (Michael), daughter-in-love Brenda Adams (Chuck), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and host of family & friends.

The funeral mass will be held at Saint Jude Shrine of the West on April 26th at 10 am in San Diego. This will be followed by her internment next to her husband at El Camino Cemetery.