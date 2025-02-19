Daygo Eatz Celebrates Black-Owned Businesses in Southeastern San Diego

By Tihut Tamrat, Contributing Writer

Southeastern San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood came alive last weekend, February 16th, with the 5th Annual Daygo Eatz, a vibrant celebration of Black culture, entrepreneurship, and community. Organized by Black San Diego, co-founders Tinicia Smith and Sheri Jones brought together an impressive showcase of Black-owned businesses. The event drew a younger demographic and attracted attendees every hour in honor of Black History Month.

In a conversation with Voice & Viewpoint, Tinicia Smith explained how Black San Diego started, “In 2016, I made a post on Facebook asking where the Black-owned businesses are in San Diego because we are a heavily impacted city with military, and a lot of times when folks are coming from other cities, they are looking for the Black people in San Diego. The response was overwhelming. We hosted a networking event, and from there we kept growing.”

This event featured over 50 food vendors and Black-owned businesses, offering an array of delicious eats and handcrafted goods. From authentic Jamaican cuisine and refreshing smoothies to decadent desserts, there was no shortage of flavors to savor. Popular food vendors like The Chicken Shack and Chef Budda Blaisan Soul Food had long lines of eager guests ready to indulge in their mouthwatering dishes.

Beyond the food, Daygo Eatz delivered an energetic and family-friendly atmosphere. The Kids Zone kept young attendees entertained with games and activities, while music and dancing set the stage for a joyful celebration amongst the adults, where dance circles and lines were formed, everyone joining to the rhythm of Cupid Shuffle, Wobble, and other songs alike. Adding a wellness component, Movement Matters Collective led a community yoga class, promoting the importance of health and self-care within the Black community.

Taking in the lively crowd at Daygo Eatz, Smith stated, “It’s beautiful. We’ve been here when there’s only been about 10 vendors, so now to see it grow to where it is right now, we’re absolutely killing it.”

For the past five years, Daygo Eatz has continued to grow, strengthening its mission to uplift and support Black entrepreneurs. Events like this not only spotlight Black excellence but also cultivate a deeper sense of unity and empowerment within the community. With another successful year in the books, attendees and organizers alike are already looking forward to next year’s Black History Month to see what’s in store for Daygo Eatz 2026.

