Dr. Lamont A. Jackson for Superintendent

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher, The San Diego Voice and Viewpoint

As limited as the choices are, the San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper endorses Dr. Lamont A. Jackson for the next Superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District. His 30 years of service to the school district, his roots as a home-grown candidate educated and raised in San Diego, and the fact that he will be the first African American male to head this district, makes him a natural for the position. Dr. Enfield, while qualified, certainly lacks the experience of such a large and diverse school district as well as a knowledge of this community, which is critical during these difficult times.

Dr. Jackson, who has served as Interim Superintendent since the departure of Cindy Marten, has not only been at the helm of the ship during the difficult period of the pandemic, but he has already served in just about every position from Teacher’s Aide, to Teacher, Principal and Chief Officer of Human Resources. He has also served as Regional Superintendent. So his selection is one based on the facts of service rendered, and the much needed knowledge and experience required to hit the ground running.