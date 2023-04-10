Edwige Robinson, SVP at T-Mobile Joins Forbes Technology Council

As an accepted member of the Council, Edwige Robinson, Senior Vice President of Network Engineering & Operations and Transformation of the Central Region at T-Mobile US, will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Edwige will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

By NNPA

Forbes Technology Council is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives.

Chicago, IL — Edwige Robinson, Senior Vice President of Network Engineering & Operations and Transformation of the Central Region at T-Mobile US has joined the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. She is responsible for 23 states with a P&L of several billion dollars, leading more than 5,000 employees and contractors who design, build, and maintain a cutting-edge 5G Network. She works across the business to create strategy that enables sustainable growth, closes the digital divide and supports emerging AI products and technologies.

She was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Edwige into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, she will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Edwige will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“I am honored to join this community of accomplished technology executives to exchange ideas that help to change our world,” Edwige Robinson, SVP of Network Engineering & Operations and Transformation. “The Forbes brand has always stood for excellence and I have excited to lend my expertise to those who look to it help then on their career journey.”

