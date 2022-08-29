Family Fun Saturday at the Park

The vision for this event was started three years ago by community champion Jarod Stutts to promote unity, healing and resource information.

By Darrel Wheeler

The Harvey Foundation and the Giving Hands non-profit organization joined forces last Saturday at historical for a most important family fun day Resource Fair and free shoes giveaway.

The vision for this event was started three years ago by community champion Jarod Stutts to promote unity, healing and resource information.

Other organizations saw the event’s community building potential and quickly joined forces with Jarod in his effort to advocate for positive change in Southeast San Diego.

“Thanks to the Harvey Foundation, Giving-Hands, generous sponsors, volunteers and other concerned organizations that care about our community, this was able to happen. You already know how Harvey’s and Hands get down,” community activist Jerod Stutts shared.

“Today, we just want people to have a joyful day and check out all the available and helpful information here. We got all these resource booths, inflatables for kids, free food, gift cards, prizes, backpacks and free shoes,” Stutts continued as he surveyed the generous offerings on hand for all those in attendance last Saturday.

A very special component to this year’s event was the inclusion of the Elderly Love recognition area, where senior citizens were honored for their commitment to Southeast society and beyond as educators, photographers, organizers and more. Dr Arthur Boyd, Cecelia Fowler-Ramsey and Mike Norris were just some of the talented and courageous seniors that paved the way for many.

“I want to thank all of [those with] resource booths [who] came out today and all the supporters for bringing their expertise so that the kids could have a good time and leave here today with a little something,”event organizer Hands Browns shared. “I really appreciate and love all y’all.”

Family Fun Day 1 of 8