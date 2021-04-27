First Black Male Valedictorian at Oakland Tech Accepted at 11 Universities

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

An A student at Oakland Technical High School with a 4.7 grade point average is set to become the school’s first Black male valedictorian in history.

In completing that task, senior Ahmed Muhammad will make history and become a trailblazer. Muhammad has already been accepted at the top universities in America including Harvard, Princeton, Stanford, Columbia, and Howard Universities. Muhammad is 18 and will graduate next month.

“I would have been happy to get accepted into just one of them because you know you can only go to one school. But eleven of them — that’s pretty cool,” Muhammad told Sand Francisco TV station CBS affiliate KPIX5. “The first thing that I ever wanted to be was an archeologist and a paleontologist. Like I wanted to dig up dinosaur bones. Then I wanted to be an astronaut and go to the moon. Then I wanted to be a surgeon. And now I say I want to be an engineer,” Muhammad added.

Muhammad has a score of 1540 with a perfect 800 in the Math section and a 740 in the reading and writing sections. He is also on Oakland Tech’s varsity basketball team and is a stand-out athlete.

“This is showing the younger generation they can do the same thing and so much more,” Muhammad said in an interview with Fox KTVU2.

Muhammad says his college choice is down to Stanford, Harvard or Princeton. He credits his parents and fellow classmates with his academic success.

In addition to all of his other success, Muhammad also founded a science education company, Kits Cubed, after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The pandemic has been particularly devastating in California. The company offers affordable science kits that introduce elementary and middle school students to the basics of experiments in science.