FOOD: Sweet Potato Creme Brûlée

The Bake

By Paris Brown, NNPA Newswire Contributor

Today is finally the day where I take on creme brûlée, one of the fanciest desserts of all. I’ve wanted to make it for a long time with my own twist, but I just never got around to it.

So, I put my foot down and said, “Today’s the day, no more procrastinating!” Until I realized I don’t know how to make it different than the rest. But my mom made a suggestion that changed the game: Sweet potato creme brûlée.

Since I couldn’t find a sweet potato creme brûlée recipe, I took a pumpkin creme brûlée recipe and tweaked it. Then boom!

A fantastic sweet potato creme brûlée recipe that’s easy and fun to make. Not to mention the fact that it’s delicious!

Ingredients

12 oz heavy whipping cream

2 roasted sweet potatoes, mashed and cooled

3/4 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 large egg yolks

Nutmeg to taste

Cinnamon to taste

additional sugar for topping

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325ºF In a mixing bowl, whisk egg yolks and 1/2 cup of the sugar Add heavy whipping cream, mashed sweet potato, vanilla, and 1/4 cup sugar to a saucepan. Heat over medium heat and bring to a simmer, stirring often. Remove about 1/3 cup of the sweet potato mixture and add it slowly to the egg yolk mixture, whisking continuously. Keeping the whisk moving quickly keeps the eggs from scrambling. Add the rest while stirring. Add spices. Add ramekins to a baking dish, then carefully place the mixture into ramekins. Add hot water into the baking dish about half an inch high. Be careful not to get any water into the ramekins! Bake for 42-45 minutes until the edges are set, and the middle is jiggly. Let stand for an hour, then place in the fridge for at least 4 hours. Cover the tops with sugar and place in a broiler until caramelized. Enjoy!!