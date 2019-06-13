For Some, Juneteenth Still Has Not Come

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

When one revisits what happened in Galveston, Texas, one realizes that the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed almost two years before the slaves in Texas learned they were free. But notice that, with the proclamation, came some conditions; like the suggestion that they continue to work for the Whites who had owned them and that they not gather or be found standing around idle. It would appear that freedom, to such people who had never known freedom, with conditions that encouraged them to stay where they had been held – even though free – suggested that freedom was not really real afterall…

