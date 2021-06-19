Services and Visitation were held June 13, 2021, at Christ United Presbyterian Church.

Freddie M. Jackson was born on February 14, 1929, in Tyler, TX, the fourth of Ira and Cora Brown’s nine children. Freddie’s parents and siblings proceeded with her in death

Freddie relocated to San Diego, she joined Christ United Presbyterian Church. She served many roles as Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Director of Vacation Bible School, an ordained Deacon and Elder.

Freddie matriculated through local Tyler schools. She graduated Texas College in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Freddie was initiated into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. in 1948 while at Texas College. Freddie attended San Diego State University, graduating with a Degree in Education, and Administrative Credential.

Freddie resolved to honor the need of children to learn, and take pride in oneself. Freddie believed that the three most important institutions in our society are the home, the church, and the school. She had the privilege to be a vital part of each of these institutions.

Freddie chose education as a career; she taught in Illinois and California. Freddie was a successful educator, vice-principal, principal, and mentor. In 1991, Freddie retired as principal of Gage Elementary School. One of her many accolades comes from Gage. After retirement, she continued her commitment to education through volunteer work in the church, schools, and community.

In 1989, she was named Ambassador for the United Negro College Fund for work with T.V. viewing Parties. Freddie also supported and marched in the picket lines in front of the Grant Hotel and Bank of America to allow people of color admission.

Freddie was recognized by the Salvation Army as their Woman of Dedication, Nordstrom Department Store, and San Diego Links, Inc. for community service.

Freddie organized an annual Walk for Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation, raising over $30,000 as Team Captain. Freddie coordinated fundraising activities for Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary by selling the Kids News Day Papers. She was also a member of Southeastern San Diego Women, Inc.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory; Dr. Robert (deceased) Ardelle Matthews, Al and Joyce Kercheval, Carl and Dorothy Smith, Dr. Gene and Juel Moore, Mary and Albert McClain