FREE Black History Month Events to Enjoy

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY

February 13

Financial literacy event featuring Patrice C. Washington

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Black Resources Center, 5500 Campanile Drive

San Diego, CA 92182

February 17-19

Campus Curlz Black History Month Hair Exhibition

Location TBA

SAN DIEGO CONTINUING EDUCATION

http://www.sdce.edu/organization/presidents-blog/black-history-month-0

February 13th

SDCE Rocks the Vote: African Americans and the Vote

11:30 am to 1 pm

Educational Cultural Complex, 4343 Ocean View Blvd. 92113

Through February 27 during library hours

The City College Library Book Display

San Diego City College Library, 1313 Park Blvd. 92101

Reflections on the Art of Africa: Femininity, Power, and Materiality

San Diego Mesa College, Learning Resource Center, first floor,

7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

Through February 27

Forced Exodus: Coded Messages from the Underground Railroad

Mondays – Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. , 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays

San Diego Mesa College, Fine Arts Gallery, FA-103, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

February 7, 21, and 28

Black Film Fridays: When They See Us

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

San Diego City College, AH-306, 1313 Park Blvd. 92101

February 25

Umoja Career Workshop: Yup/Nope Everybody Got Choices

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

San Diego Mesa College, Mesa Commons-211, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

February 19

Healing Drums: A Tribute to Dr. Carrol Waymon

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

San Diego Mesa College, Mesa Commons-211, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

February 19

Community Recording Studio Night: Black History Month Edition

5 to 8 p.m.

San Diego City College, C-208, 1313 Park Blvd. 92101

www.sdcity.edu/music , mespar@sdccd.edu

February 20

Open Mic: Poets Speak Out – Loving Black Women

6:30 to 9 p.m.

San Diego Mesa College

Mesa Commons-211, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

February 21

Sepia Healing Circle

1 a.m. to 2 p.m.

San Diego Mesa College, G-105, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

February 26

Industry Career Panel – Black Excellence in San Diego

9:30 to 11 a.m.

San Diego City College

Transfer and Career Center, 1313 Park Blvd. 92101

February 26, from

Film: What Happened, Miss Simone?

6:30 to 9 p.m.

San Diego Mesa College

Mesa Commons-211, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

February 27

Film and Discussion: Agents of Change

6 to 9 p.m.

San Diego Mesa College, Mesa

Commons-211, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

UC SAN DIEGO

http://blackhistorymonth.ucsd.edu/2020/

February 19

Breaking Down Anti-Blackness

5:00pm – 7:00pm

UCSD Women’s Center

February 20

Black College Skate Night

9:00pm – 11:00pm

Skateworld San Diego

6907 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92111

RSVP at http://bit.ly/BLKSKATE20 (case sensitive)

February 23

Black Com!x Day 2 Trip

11:30am – 4:30pm

World Beat Center – Balboa Par

2100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

February 27

Film: Just Mercy

7:00pm – 9:00pm

Price Center Theater

9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093

February 27

The History and Importance of the Census

12:30pm – 2:00pm

UCSD Black Resource Center Conference Room

9500 Gilman Dr #0092, 2nd Floor Suite 202, La Jolla, CA 92093

Located in: John Muir College

February 28

People of Color in Law Professions

3:00pm – 4:00pm

Cross Cultural Center Comunidad Room

9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093

THE SAN DIEGO PUBLIC LIBRARY

https://www.sandiego.gov/blackhistorymonth

February 20, 2020

The Depths of Black Silence

6:30 p.m.

San Diego Central Library | Neil Morgan Auditorium

Registration closes February 20, 2020 @ 12:00pm

(619) 236-5831

February 24, 2020

Eavesdropping on America’s Conversation on Race

FEATURING: Michele Norris

7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

University of San Diego Copley Library

Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice Theatre

5998 Alcalá Park, San Diego, CA 92110

RSVP requested at bit.ly/USDNorris.

February 26, 2020

Black History Month: Family Art Night Pre-K to Age 17

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox Library

Limited space. Registration closes February 25 @ 5:30pm

(619) 692-4910, sjeng@sandiego.gov

February 29

Black History Month Celebration

1 – 5 p.m.

Logan Heights Branch Library

(619) 533-3968, patriciamcfadden@cox.net

ASSOCIATION OF AFRICAN AMERICAN EDUCATORS SAN DIEGO

February 28

Black History Month Speech Contest

5:00 – 7:00pm

O’Farrell Charter School

6130 Skyline Dr, San Diego, CA 92114, USA

(858) 859-2547, sandiegoaaae@gmail.com

February 28

African Americans & the Vote

AAACE Black History Month Celebration

11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

County Operations Center – Commons

5520 Overland Ave

San Diego, CA 92123

JACOBS CENTER FOR NEIGHBORHOOD INNOVATION

February. 25

African-American Women in Film

6:30 PM

Joe and Vi Jacobs Center, Celebration Hall

404 Euclid Ave

San Diego, CA 92114

February 16

Second Service: Live Gospel Music & Food

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Joe and Vi Jacobs Center, Celebration Hall

404 Euclid Ave

San Diego, CA 92114

RSVP REQUIRED: acobscenter.org, 858-650-3190

February 29

Common Ground Theatre’s “Little Rock”

By Jacobs Presents

3:00 PM

Joe and Vi Jacobs Center, Celebration Hall

404 Euclid Ave

San Diego, CA 92114

GATEWAY EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION & INSTITUTE

February 25

5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

PASSING THE TORCH – From Selma to Today

Lincoln Senior High School

4777 Imperial Avenue

San Diego, CA 92113