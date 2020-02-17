FREE Black History Month Events to Enjoy

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY
February 13
Financial literacy event featuring Patrice C. Washington
5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Black Resources Center, 5500 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182
February 17-19
Campus Curlz Black History Month Hair Exhibition
Location TBA
SAN DIEGO CONTINUING EDUCATION
February 13th
SDCE Rocks the Vote: African Americans and the Vote
11:30 am to 1 pm
Educational Cultural Complex, 4343 Ocean View Blvd. 92113
Through February 27 during library hours
The City College Library Book Display
San Diego City College Library, 1313 Park Blvd. 92101
Reflections on the Art of Africa: Femininity, Power, and Materiality
San Diego Mesa College, Learning Resource Center, first floor,
7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111
Through February 27
Forced Exodus: Coded Messages from the Underground Railroad
Mondays – Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. , 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays
San Diego Mesa College, Fine Arts Gallery, FA-103, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111
February 7, 21, and 28
Black Film Fridays: When They See Us
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
San Diego City College, AH-306, 1313 Park Blvd. 92101
February 25
Umoja Career Workshop: Yup/Nope Everybody Got Choices
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
San Diego Mesa College, Mesa Commons-211, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111
February 19
Healing Drums: A Tribute to Dr. Carrol Waymon
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
San Diego Mesa College, Mesa Commons-211, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111
February 19
Community Recording Studio Night: Black History Month Edition
5 to 8 p.m.
San Diego City College, C-208, 1313 Park Blvd. 92101
www.sdcity.edu/music , mespar@sdccd.edu
February 20
Open Mic: Poets Speak Out – Loving Black Women
6:30 to 9 p.m.
San Diego Mesa College
Mesa Commons-211, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111
February 21
Sepia Healing Circle
1 a.m. to 2 p.m.
San Diego Mesa College, G-105, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111
February 26
Industry Career Panel – Black Excellence in San Diego
9:30 to 11 a.m.
San Diego City College
Transfer and Career Center, 1313 Park Blvd. 92101
February 26, from
Film: What Happened, Miss Simone?
6:30 to 9 p.m.
San Diego Mesa College
Mesa Commons-211, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111
February 27
Film and Discussion: Agents of Change
6 to 9 p.m.
San Diego Mesa College, Mesa
Commons-211, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111
UC SAN DIEGO
February 19
Breaking Down Anti-Blackness
5:00pm – 7:00pm
UCSD Women’s Center
February 20
Black College Skate Night
9:00pm – 11:00pm
Skateworld San Diego
6907 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92111
RSVP at http://bit.ly/BLKSKATE20 (case sensitive)
February 23
Black Com!x Day 2 Trip
11:30am – 4:30pm
World Beat Center – Balboa Par
2100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
February 27
Film: Just Mercy
7:00pm – 9:00pm
Price Center Theater
9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093
February 27
The History and Importance of the Census
12:30pm – 2:00pm
UCSD Black Resource Center Conference Room
9500 Gilman Dr #0092, 2nd Floor Suite 202, La Jolla, CA 92093
Located in: John Muir College
February 28
People of Color in Law Professions
3:00pm – 4:00pm
Cross Cultural Center Comunidad Room
9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093
THE SAN DIEGO PUBLIC LIBRARY
February 20, 2020
The Depths of Black Silence
6:30 p.m.
San Diego Central Library | Neil Morgan Auditorium
Registration closes February 20, 2020 @ 12:00pm
(619) 236-5831
February 24, 2020
Eavesdropping on America’s Conversation on Race
FEATURING: Michele Norris
7:00 – 9:00 p.m.
University of San Diego Copley Library
Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice Theatre
5998 Alcalá Park, San Diego, CA 92110
RSVP requested at bit.ly/USDNorris.
February 26, 2020
Black History Month: Family Art Night Pre-K to Age 17
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox Library
Limited space. Registration closes February 25 @ 5:30pm
(619) 692-4910, sjeng@sandiego.gov
February 29
Black History Month Celebration
1 – 5 p.m.
Logan Heights Branch Library
(619) 533-3968, patriciamcfadden@cox.net
ASSOCIATION OF AFRICAN AMERICAN EDUCATORS SAN DIEGO
February 28
Black History Month Speech Contest
5:00 – 7:00pm
O’Farrell Charter School
6130 Skyline Dr, San Diego, CA 92114, USA
(858) 859-2547, sandiegoaaae@gmail.com
February 28
African Americans & the Vote
AAACE Black History Month Celebration
11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
County Operations Center – Commons
5520 Overland Ave
San Diego, CA 92123
JACOBS CENTER FOR NEIGHBORHOOD INNOVATION
February. 25
African-American Women in Film
6:30 PM
Joe and Vi Jacobs Center, Celebration Hall
404 Euclid Ave
San Diego, CA 92114
February 16
Second Service: Live Gospel Music & Food
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Joe and Vi Jacobs Center, Celebration Hall
404 Euclid Ave
San Diego, CA 92114
RSVP REQUIRED: acobscenter.org, 858-650-3190
February 29
Common Ground Theatre’s “Little Rock”
By Jacobs Presents
3:00 PM
Joe and Vi Jacobs Center, Celebration Hall
404 Euclid Ave
San Diego, CA 92114
GATEWAY EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION & INSTITUTE
February 25
5:30 PM – 9:00 PM
PASSING THE TORCH – From Selma to Today
Lincoln Senior High School
4777 Imperial Avenue
San Diego, CA 92113