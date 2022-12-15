Viewing December 15th 2022, 10am at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary, with a Funeral service following at 12pm. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Gweniece Owens-Smith’s life began on March 30, 1976, in Saint Louis, Missouri. Born to mother Deborah Mallory and father Andre Owens Sr. She was the oldest of four siblings, Ronieka Owens, Derrick Cromer and Andre Owens Jr.

Gweniece attended Keiller Middle School as well as Lincoln High School. She graduated from Maric College of Medical Careers in Medical Billing and Coding and specialized in this field for over 20+ years. As her next career began in 2021, she became a certified Notary Public. As life went on as a partnership with her husband they created and started a successful real estate business REI Options located in Riverside, CA.

She took in and nurtured not only her own children but others as well. Her love for dance made her a fantastic cheer coach for San Diego Youth Football & Cheer Conference. Gweniece was a stern parent and supporter, always involved with her kid’s activities. From coaching her daughter Aaliyah’s cheer team, on the sideline with a huge blow horn cheering on her oldest son, Jaylon, at the football games, at her youngest daughter, Sa’Nai’s, gymnastic events, and always on the sidelines talking trash at all of her youngest son, Tommy III, AAU basketball games.

On November 27th 2022 she departed into God’s Kingdom. She leaves many to mourn her death and celebrate her life. She leaves her beloved husband, Tommy L. Smith Jr.; children Aaliyah Smith, Jaylon Owens, Sa’Nai Smith and Tommy L. Smith III; parents Deborah Mallory and Andre Owens Sr.; siblings Derrick Cromer, Andre Owens Jr, Ronieka Owens; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many more friends. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Erma and Robert Dungins, as well as her paternal grandparents, Willie and Themla Owens.