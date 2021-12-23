Funeral services were held on December 15, 2021 at Ethiopian C.V. with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Hanna Temesgen was born to her father, Ato Haile Temesgen and her mother, Woiezero Tibletse Gidey on June 12, 1996 at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in the city of San Diego, she was the youngest of three children, “Our baby sister”. She attended preschool at Darnell head start, where she was immediately acknowledged as the caring individual she was. She always took care of those around her even as early as preschool. Hanna was loved wherever she went and this was evident in how popular and easily she made friends at every school she attended. She attended elementary school at Oak Park elementary with her sisters, followed by Chollas mead elementary, and completed her elementary education from Henry Clay. She attended middle school at Horace Mann middle school, and then continued on to attend and graduate high school from Crawford High in 2014. Hanna’s personality was second to none.

She was always a joy. Never angry or down. Just a literal light. Hanna’s favorite food was chips. She could literally have chips for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and was always sure to have a bag or two handy. She was the sweetest soul ever. She was generous, Patient, Caring, and Forgiving, A true Angel. She loved her family and friends. And loved her son, Azriel, more than we could express for her. She will be missed so much by us. Hanna is survived by her father and mother: Haile and Tibletse. Her sisters: Betty, Rahel, Assayu. Her brothers: Ephrem and Melku. And her son, Azriel “Azzie” Temesgen. We love you Hanniye and will always think of you Always.