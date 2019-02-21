By Dr. John E Warren

Black Men United was organized in 2003 following the New Year’s Eve murder of two Black women who stopped at Dr. J’s Liquor Store and Market for milk and bread. They were killed in a gang shootout that caught them in a cross fire on the parking lot of the store. We were so disturbed as a community that black men came together and created an organization that met every Saturday morning at the Southeast Community Presbyterian Church for more than 16 years. Out of that effort came a number of positive efforts: a mentorship project that put Black men in our local schools to work with male students and to help single mothers; and outreach to young men on the streets, some of whom were in gangs.



