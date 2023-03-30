Funeral services were held on 03/16/2023 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Irma Mae Polk-Brown was born March 20, 1933, in Kerens, Texas. She was the first daughter and third child of Willie Leroy Polk and Lee Etta Gentry-Polk. She had eight siblings: James Polk, William Polk, Raymond Polk, Pearlie Polk-Gillespie, Ozella Polk- Lindsey, Rosetta Polk, Irene Polk-Coe and Ruth Polk-Williams.

Irma married George Edward Brown Jr., June 28, 1958 in San Diego, California. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2014. They had one child Chae Brown, the love of their lives. Irma earned a Bachelor’s Degree in 1955 in Education at Texas College in Tyler, Texas in 1955. She obtained a Master’s Degree in Curriculum from San Diego State College in San Diego, California. Irma was a school counselor and retired from Creative Arts Performing School in 1991.

Irma was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir and numerous other activities. Irma was an active member of Bayview Baptist Church as well until her health began to fail.

Irma was called to rest by her Lord and Savior on February 27, 2023. She leaves to cherish her memory her son Chae Brown (San Diego, California); sister Ozella Polk-Lindsey (Kerens, Texas); sister Ruth Polk-Williams (Greenbelt, Maryland) and many other cherished relatives and friends.