Funeral services were held on Monday 12/19/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Jacque “La Marr” Short was born on February 4, 1968 to Cynthia Yvonne Short (Jacobs) and Jack Vaughn Jr. in Phoenix Arizona. In 1970 La Marr relocated to San Diego, CA with his mother Cynthia Jacobs and stepfather Charles Jacobs. La Marr lived in East San Diego where he attended Oak Park Elementary, Horace Mann Middle, Dana Junior High and graduated from Point Loma High School and was in the NJROTC Program at Point Loma High School.

La Marr continued his education at Mesa College before joining the Marine Corps in 1986. La Marr held different jobs throughout the years including Office Maintenance and Gold Caddy Attendant.

La Marr was always a free spirit and marched to the beat of his own drum. He was loved by many and made a deep impression on everyone he encountered. La Marr had a deep passion for his first love, baseball. Football was his second love and his last love was golf. La Marr loved animals of all kinds. Most importantly, La Marr loved his family.

On December 5th, 2022 at the tender age of 54, Our Lord and Savior called La Marr home to be with him and he had greater plans for him in heaven. He has been reunited with his grandmothers, Dorothy McCloud and Mildred Vaughn; and grandfathers, Amos Short and Jake Vaughn Sr.

Left to cherish La Marr’s memory are his mother and stepfather, Cynthia & Charles Jacobs of San Diego, CA; father and stepmother, Jake Vaughn Jr. and Mary Vaughn of Phoenix, AZ; brothers Maendeleo Jacobs and Berben Walker; sisters L’Shani and Michelle Jacobs, Shawna Akins, Tamika Walker, and Antoinette Mitchell; children Jessica, Destini and Adrian; grandchildren Jace and Emilyn; and a host of family and friends.