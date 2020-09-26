James O’Neal, affectionately known by all as “Neal,” was born on November 16, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was one of six children born to Silver and Homer O’Neal. James received his formal education in Cincinnati. He attended and graduated from Taft High School in 1968. Early in his life, he was introduced to the Roman Catholic faith and was baptized at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cincinnati, where he served as an altar boy for many years.

James was a natural born leader. He enlisted and served in the United States Navy where he became a squadron leader. Following his military service, he returned to his native home where he worked for the City of Cincinnati as a gardener. James later returned to San Diego, California and worked at Advanced Machine and Tooling. He retired in 2016 after bravely facing challenges with his health.

James was also a handyman. He found tranquility when fishing with his brother-in-law Craig Canady. What started as a hobby eventually led to an annual fish fry, a celebration where family, friends, co-workers, and even strangers, converged at the O’Neal residence for a day filled with music, dancing, laughter, and of course some good fried fish.

James enjoyed music and dancing. He was known as a great “swing dancer.” When the music started at the fish fry, a wedding reception, or family reunion, James would be seen on the dance floor with his beloved wife, dancing to his favorite song, “Be My Girl” by The Dramatics.

James’ love extended to his entire family. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. When they came to the house, he would put them to work in the backyard. After all, the O’Neal residence was known as the entertainment and party house. Hosting family and friends outside was the joy of James’ life.

James was preceded in death by mother Silver O’Neal; father Homer O’Neal, Sr.; son Jamie O’Neal; and brother Homer O’Neal, Jr. Left to cherish Neal’s memory are wife Nattie O’Neal; son James O’Neal, Jr. of San Diego; daughter Kesha Marie O’Neal of Iowa; step-son Bennie Hamilton of San Diego; step-daughter Taisha Wells of San Diego; sisters Barbara Linville, Linda Shugars (James), Diana Hill, and Brandy O’Neal all of Cincinnati, Ohio; twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and many friends.