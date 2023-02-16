Funeral services were held on 01/30/2023 at Greater St. Luke COGIC with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Jameson Antwuan Tate was born July 12, 1987, to Kelly Susanne Alexander and James Allen Tate. Jameson attended school in Tierrasanta from Hancock Elementary to De Portola Middle, to Serra High School. He graduated from Bonita High, class of 2005. Jameson attended Southwestern College while in the process of getting his associate’s degree in radiology. He received his medical certification in phlebotomy. Jameson grew up in church and loved the Lord. He attended Missionary COGIC, Pray Center, and Greater Saint Luke COGIC.

Jameson was exceptionally talented in everything. He had an extraordinary voice and loved music. Jameson was cherished by all of his family members and friends.

Jameson loved his family and he loved people. His wife was the love of his life and his son was his mini-me. He was so proud and amazed at how his child looked just like him. He was an active father and was very involved in his son’s life.

Jameson was a leader and influenced a lot of people in a positive way with his charismatic, loving, giving, selfless personality and loving spirit. He was a rock for many people, but he knew his Rock was Jesus Christ. Jameson rededicated his life to God on April 10, 2021, and was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ.

On January 15, 2023, Jameson was called home to rest. Jameson leaves behind to mourn his passing, his beloved mother Kelly Alexander Scott, his father James Tate, his siblings Kaalana Ware and Waylin Scott, his wife Leah Butler, and their son Jameson Tate Jr., and a host of family and friends who loved him very much.