Joe Glen Wilson was born on May 7, 1938, in Seguin, TX to Hurley Wilson, Sr. and Cordelia Ball Wilson. There were nine children born to this union and he also had five older siblings. A total of 14 siblings all raised together to be a loving and supportive family.

Joe attended Zion Hill Baptist Church and Capote Baptist Church with his family. He accepted Christ at a young age and continued to grow in his Christian journey. He completed his early education in the Seguin school district. He attended Ball High School where he played and excelled in football and graduated in 1957.

Shortly after graduation, Joe began working in San Antonio, TX and eventually moved to San Diego, CA, where he met the love of his life Rubie L. Edmond. October 3, 1959 they united in holy matrimony. To this union, two children were born, Michael Keith and Valerie Rachele. Their enduring love lasted 33 years until Rubie’s untimely passing in 1992.

In January 1958, Joe began his more than 38-year career of Civil Service. Throughout his work history, it was always noted that Joe was an outstanding professional, an exemplary leader, award-winning manager receiving several Superior Accomplishment Recognition Awards. He fully retired in May 1996.

Joe and Rubie joined Calvary Baptist Church in 1959 under the leadership of Dr. S.M. Lockridge. In 1994, he proudly joined New Bethel Baptist Church under the leadership of his son, Rev. Michael K. Wilson. He was a dedicated member who served as Chairman of the Deacon Board; member of the Brotherhood; he loved to work in the yard, so he always made sure the landscaping and flowers at the church were just right as well as serving in many other ways.

Joe had a special love for outdoor sporting activities; his favorite activity was the annual deer-hunting trip to Seguin, TX. He was always excited to share a hunting story with anyone that would listen.

Joe was known to be a generous and friendly man. After he retired, he would often be seen working in the yard or creating a project in the garage. Known for sitting in his garage and holding court with his neighbors, many people would drive by, stop and sit and visit with him. Often, he would share knowledge and advice. His booming voice, big smile and giving heart, Joe will be missed tremendously.