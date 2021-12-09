Funeral services were held on December 2, 2021 at Paradise Valley Church, with the burial following at Greenwood Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Justine Lavoile was born on December 12, 1926 in the city of Aquin located in southern Haiti. She was the first of a set of twins, the second one was her twin brother, Justin. Unfortunately, he died at an early age. She never had a chance to enjoy her twin brother. At 12 years old, Justine moved to Port Au Prince, the capital city of Haiti, to live with her sister to attend a better school. There, she was enrolled in a trade school where she learned how to design clothing and broderies.

In her early twenties, she moved back to her hometown Aquin to start a small business of making and selling clothes. She also started to teach many young girls her trade so they could make a living. She also opened up a small restaurant. She was doing very well economically.

In 1988, because her children were grown and moved away, she moved to the United States to be closer to her older daughter Francoise who resided in San Diego, California.

Justine Lavoile was a loving mother to her 4 daughters, a caring grandmother to her 8 grand-children, and 3 great grand-children. She had a great and generous heart.

She became a Seventh Day Adventist. She practiced what Jesus preached in the Gospel “Do well to whoever mistreated you.” Her favorite Bible passage was the “Lord Prayer” but above all, she loved Jesus and rarely missed church. She will be greatly missed.

Justine Lavoile is survived by her 4 daughters; Francoise Toussaint, Suze Lalanne, Kettelie Saint-Elias, Guerda Lavoile, her sister, Celia Saint-Cyr, her 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

I want to present my condolences to everyone affected by her passing, especially to the Lavoile family, Toussaint, Saint-Cyr, Jean-Baptiste, Saint-Elias, Saturne, and Eugene. May God be with you.