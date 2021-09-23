KeAndra Shanae Standard, was brought onto this earth on October 27, 1988. Born in San Diego, California to her proud parents, Seranda Wilson and Kevin Standard, she was the playmate for her big sister and was affectionately known as “KeKe” by her family and friends.

KeKe attended Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church with her grandmother, where she accepted Christ into her heart and was baptized at an early age under the leadership of Dr. L.E. Thompson. She participated in the Children’s Choir with her sister and cousins.

While attending Valencia Park Elementary, she joined the Theatrical and Drama program, where she took part in their productions. Later, she would attend Lewis Middle School, followed by Patrick Henry High School. She pursued her education even further by attending Grossmont Community College.

KeKe loved following in her big sister’s footsteps, so she joined the Encanto Recreation Center basketball team. She wanted to be a “Lady Bull!” She also had her own passions in life, and that was cooking. She enjoyed cooking with her grandmother and was able to master her own special recipes: Macaroni and Cheese, Chicken Enchiladas, and Shrimp Pasta Salad. She eventually enrolled in a Culinary Job Training Program, where she learned the culinary arts. She received her culinary certification in 2017, with her goal being to one day start her own catering business.

Although she had trials and tribulations in her life, she had a good “soul”. Her family will always be grateful that God had given them “KeKe” for 32 years. And now, she has been plucked from this earth and returned to our Father in Heaven. She is now with her mommy, Seranda Wilson, big sister, Porsha Standard, Grandparents; James and Gladys Standard, Dr. Alton Thomas Wilson, uncles; Shay Wilson and Marvin Standard.

She is survived by her two beautiful children; DeAndre Towers (Dre) and KeNiya Green (Glen), devoted father, Kevin Standard, brother, Jared Standard, grandmother, Emma Wilson, God-mother, Nellida Frierson, Aunts; Sadalya Diamond, Fonda Standard, Natalie Standard, Shalisa (Robert) Young, Janet Wilson,Uncles; Dassie Standard, Mark Standard, Stefan Wilson, Selywn (Lisa) Wilson, great-uncles, great-aunts, cousins, bestie Rachel Battle, buddies; Jamillha White and Dominique Shipley, companion Marion Cottingham and many friends who will continue to cherish her memory.