Arrangements by Preferred Cremation & Burial. Funeral Services were held on January 31, 2023, at Greater Life Baptist Church

Keijuan Eugene Franklin was born to Kimberly Hopson and Sammie Franklin, Jr. on Tuesday, October 1, 2002, in San Diego, California.

Keijuan was affectionately called “Pooh Face “or “Butts”, by family members, and close friends. He received his formal education from the San Diego Unified School District. He attended both Elizabeth Freese and Robert J. Fulton Elementary Schools. Keijuan was also a student at Samuel F.B. Morse High School, and he received his GED from Worthington Charter School in 2018.

As a child, Keijuan was very active in sports. He played football for Skyline Pop Warner, and baseball with the Lemon Grove Little League. He was a phenomenal baseball player. Keijuan had a willingness and the attitude that HE could play each and every position on that field.

Keijuan enjoyed playing video games, watching his favorite sports teams, listening to music, going to the mall, hanging out with family and friends, and going on lunch dates with his mom.

In 2018 Keijuan met Jasmine, his high school sweetheart. From this courtship, they would later welcome and become proud parents to a beautiful baby girl. Journey Leiann Franklin was born February 16, 2020, and instantly became the love and greatest blessing of his life.

Keijuan worked various jobs, including Manna BBQ, Jack in the Box, and Job Corps. His most recent employment was with UPS.

His infectious laugh, funny sense of humor, charming personality, light-hearted spirit, and that big beautiful smile is going to be deeply missed.

Before sunrise on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Keijuan received his wings and was called home to be in the presence of the Lord. Keijuan was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Albert Hopson, Jr. and Sammie Franklin, Sr.; grandmother, Genethea Hare; and uncles, Jason Riley, Sr., and Albert Lorenzo Hopson.

Keijuan leaves to cherish his memory: mother Kimberly Hopson, father Sammie Franklin, Jr.; daughter Journey Franklin; sisters Shaniqua Jenkins, Kiana Moore, Alexis Franklin, Jaden Franklin, Jada Franklin, Jaidyn Franklin, Ayanna Franklin, Analys Franklin, and Ariani Franklin; brothers Michael Franklin, Mycah Franklin, and Mykel Franklin; stepsisters: La ‘Ren Daniels, Trineesha Turner, TaShawn Holiday, and Jackee’ Jones; stepbrothers: Larren Daniels, Le’Onte Leflflore, Vasante Young; grandmother, Faye McCastle; four nieces; one nephew; best friend and soulmate, Jasmine Timmons; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, many cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.