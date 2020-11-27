Services were held Monday, November 23, 2020 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Kevin Robinson was the first of two children born to Floyd and Sandra Robinson on October 1, 1964 in Chicago, Illinois.. The Robinsons relocated to San Diego when Kevin was 3 years old. Kevin was baptized and attended school at St. Rita Catholic Church. Kevin continued his catholic school education at Santa Sophia Academy and Marian High School.

Kevin played several sports, excelling in both football and baseball. He continued his athletic and academic career at USIU where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.He signed to play professional baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals. However, his budding career was cut short by an injury.

Kevin entered a new career as a project manager with Nielsen Construction Company and Nielsen-Dillingham Builders. His next Career change was the family real estate development business. This move allowed Kevin to use his career as a real estate broker to manage and develop several projects in San Diego County. Benita Fleishhacker, who Kevin Playfully referred to as his “right hand,” helped him to grow the family business beyond expectations.

In 2005, Kevin married his loving and devoted wife, Tammy Monroe.. Their union was blessed with their son, Keon. Keon became the center of their lives and they enjoyed exposing him to the opportunities that made him the well-rounded, respectful young man he is today. Kevin was so proud of Keon and he and Tammy were looking forward to watching him on his journey through high school, college, and beyond.

Kevin was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, godfather, and friend. Kevin’s interests were a game of golf, an early morning ride on his “new toy” -his electric bike, his yearly fishing trip to Alaska, and skiing the “black diamond” slopes. Kevin was a kind, thoughtful, and generous man who will be missed by many.

Kevin was called to rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Tammy and son Keon, his parents, Floyd and Sandra, his sister Rhonda Anniki Okoye, his nieces and nephews to whom he lovingly shared his wisdom and time, and a host of relatives and dear friends.