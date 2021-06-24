Launches New Fund to Support Local Anti-Racism Curriculum

Local teachers invited to request resources through DonorsChoose

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Over the past year, teachers across our region and the nation have had many teaching moments related to racial and social justice. San Diego Gas & Electric has established a new grant program with $250,000 in shareholder funding to support local educators’ ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in their classrooms and schools. Teachers who request anti-racism learning materials through the nonprofit crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose, will have donations to their projects matched with $2 for every $1 that they raise. receive two dollars in matching funds for every dollar they raise.

“As teachers work tirelessly to educate and shape the minds of our youth, they are also uniquely positioned to inspire a more inclusive and empathetic future generation that values the contribution of all races, cultures, religions, and genders,” said SDG&E’s Chief Executive Officer Caroline Winn. “At SDG&E, we firmly believe we are all capable of doing more to fuel progress and we’re honored to support teachers in their efforts to create a more just and equitable society.”

While SDG&E has provided matching funds to teachers via the DonorsChoose platform for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education projects for the past three years, the anti-racism initiative is the first of its kind for the company and for the region. This initiative is in addition to SDG&E’s DonorsChoose STEM matching fund program, which will launch this summer.

The SDG&E anti-racism initiative will provide matching funds for teachers’ classroom projects focused on addressing implicit bias and racism and promoting diversity and inclusion.

“Our students want and need to talk about their experiences and feelings, and educators are integral to creating safe spaces where every child feels welcome,” said Dr. Paul Gothold, San Diego County Superintendent of Schools. “This program will help continue the work in our school systems of ensuring high expectations for every student while also showing respect and honor for unique cultures.”

How it Works

Teachers with anti-racism learning projects of $1,000 or less at public schools within SDG&E’s service territory in San Diego and Southern Orange Counties are eligible to receive matching funds through DonorsChoose. To apply, teachers can visit donorschoose.org to submit their projects. The anti-racism match campaign launched on Tuesday, June 22 and will run from until funds are exhausted.